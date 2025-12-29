Should the Maple Leafs claim this Penguins forward off waivers?

The Pittsburgh Penguins placed Danton Heinen on waivers Sunday, and it could present an intriguing opportunity for the Toronto Maple Leafs to address their ongoing lack of depth scoring. Heinen has struggled this season in Pittsburgh, recording just one goal and one assist in 13 games, but his résumé suggests there may be more to offer than his recent numbers indicate. For a Leafs team searching for a spark, adding a new face to the bottom six could be a worthwhile gamble.

A low-risk opportunity on the waiver wire

Heinen has proven in the past that he can be a reliable NHL contributor. Last season, split between the Penguins and Minnesota Wild, he posted 29 points, and he has a career-high 47-point campaign with the Boston Bruins. The British Columbia native has also suited up for the Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks, carving out a reputation as a dependable two-way forward who can handle heavy minutes and play responsibly in all three zones. Sometimes, a change of scenery is all a player needs to rediscover his game.

The cap hit concern for Toronto

One concern for Toronto is Heinen’s cap hit, which sits just over $2 million per season. For a team already pressed tightly against the salary cap, that number could make a waiver claim difficult to justify. However, the potential upside may outweigh the risk, especially considering Heinen’s strong play in the AHL. With Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, he has produced six goals and 11 assists for 17 points in 12 games, along with a plus-10 rating, suggesting his confidence and offensive touch may still be intact.

With William Nylander potentially missing time after suffering a lower-body injury against Ottawa, head coach Craig Berube may be forced to shuffle his lines to find balance. Adding a versatile forward like Heinen could help stabilize the lineup during a critical stretch. Sitting last in the Atlantic Division, the Maple Leafs can no longer afford to stand pat. A move like this may not solve everything, but it could be the type of shake-up Toronto needs to start turning its season around.