Should the Leafs acquire this forward from the Vancouver Canucks?

With the recent departure of Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks in December, the team could be looking to offload more pieces in a season that has been underwhelming. This could shift the interest of the Toronto Maple Leafs in possibly checking in on some of the players the Canucks have to offer.

A player that could grab the attention of GM Brad Treliving and the Leafs is former divisional foe, Jake DeBrusk, who is currently top-five in points on a struggling Vancouver team this year, and could add some extra firepower to the lineup.

Despite the Leafs slowly picking up the pace in a season that hasn't been too good to them, DeBrusk could possibly help push them further into a playoff position, if they were to acquire him.

David Pagnotta: Re Jake DeBrusk rumours: I think there's a willingness for Vancouver to listen, I just don't know how trigger happy they are in terms of wanting to move him, I don't think they wanna move him - Hello Hockey (1/3) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) January 7, 2026

As mentioned before, DeBrusk is top-five in points on the Canucks. He has potted 11 goals so far this season, good enough for second on the team and has 10 assists in 41 games played. He has tallied four points (two goals, two assists) in his last five games played.

Leafs fans would remember him from his time on the Boston Bruins, spending his first seven years in the NHL with them. While DeBrusk hasn't put up insane, record-breaking numbers so far in his career, he can provide some depth to the Leafs' lineup.

His best season of his career, to date, happened in 2022-23, when he put up 50 points (27 goals, 23 assists) in 64 games played. Last season was not too bad for DeBrusk as well, as he tallied 48 points (28 goals, 20 assists) in 82 games played. What's attractive from that season as well is the 19 powerplay points he recorded, with 14 of them being goals on the man advantage. So far this season, DeBrusk has 12 powerplay points, with 10 of them being goals (leads Canucks in both), which could be a bonus to Toronto's lineup.

Jake DeBrusk gets the Canucks on the board with a power play goal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/c5sFwoX57n — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 7, 2026

What could a deal for Jake DeBrusk look like?

In December, the Canucks sent captain Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild and got forwards Marco Rossi, Liam Ohgren, blueliner Zeev Buium, and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. By that alone, it would be somewhere near or just less than that, such as one or two roster players or prospects, including a draft pick for DeBrusk.

However, it could be unlikely that the Canucks actually trade the 29-year-old forward, given that they might want to hold on to him, at least for now. What's appealing about DeBrusk to get him on the team is his contract, as he in under control until after the 2030-31 season, when he becomes a free agent. Having a player under control for a handful of years add some relief for giving up players, prospects or even draft picks.

If the Leafs were to acquire DeBrusk, he would make an impact and boost the roster, by providing his offense, especially on the power play, an aspect in which Toronto ranks 25th in the NHL. They go up against the Canucks on Saturday, which could also provide a chance to see DeBrusk in action to know more of what he's been doing this season.