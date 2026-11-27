The Toronto Maple Leafs blue line could've looked different if the San Jose Sharks just said yes to a deal this past summer.

During an offseason where new general manager John Chayka decided to overhaul the entire Leafs lineup, the one area that he didn't change too much was the group of defenseman that he inherited from Brad Treliving. He traded for and signed Darren Raddysh to an eight-year deal, and that was about it. Sure, Emil Andrae was acquired and then sent out within months for some mismanagement of the salary cap, but that doesn't really count.

But, there was an opportunity to truly make a significant change to the blue line.

Sharks were major landing spot for Morgan Rielly

According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, the San Jose Sharks and the Maple Leafs were engaged in trade talks throughout last summer regarding veteran defenseman Morgan Rielly. The 32-year-old is the longest-tenured Leaf and was rumored to be on the move for months and months and months until he ended up remaining on the team and showing up at training camp.

There was a potential deal in place, but the Sharks decided to go in a different direction.

“There were trade talks involving Morgan Rielly last summer, San Jose would’ve been the spot for him, I think [he] would’ve ultimately waived to go to San Jose, but the Sharks went the Darnell Nurse route,” LeBrun said on a recent episode of TSN's OverDrive.

Thanks to Darnell Nurse deciding to waive his own no-trade clause to head to San Jose, the Sharks made a deal with the Edmonton Oilers to get him instead of Rielly. All along, Rielly would have waived to head out there and be the experienced defender that that young and up-and-coming Sharks team needed. But, general manager Mike Greir had his heart set on the larger and more physical Nurse, instead of the offensive Rielly.

Now, if the same pieces were included in the deal with the Leafs and it would have theoretically meant the Shakir Mukhamadullin is in Toronto, this team might be even worse than it is right now.

While he has his critics, Rielly has been one of the best defensemen on the Leafs this season. The veteran from Vancouver has earned 12 assists in 22 games while seeing his ice-time drop by over two minutes compared to last season. He's not perfect, but he can at least pass the puck. Mukhamadullin is younger and bigger and more physical, but he has also been a healthy scratch for the Oilers this season and has two total points to his name while stapled to the bottom pair, averaging just over 14 minutes a game.

It would have been a nightmarish swap in hindsight, so thanks Sharks for really being picky about your new overpriced veteran defenseman.