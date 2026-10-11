Sergei Bobrovsky makes NHL history after first win as a Maple Leaf

Sergei Bobrovsky picked up his first win as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night against the Colorado Avalanche, and he also made a little bit of franchise history. Bobrovsky is now the third-oldest goalie to win a game for Toronto, sitting behind George Hainsworth and Jacques Plante.

Both Hainsworth and Plante had impressive careers, so it's an interesting group for Bobrovsky to be part of. While all three played in different eras of hockey, they have something in common now, with Bobrovsky joining two former Maple Leafs goalies on this list.

Bobrovsky joins Hainsworth & Plante

Hainsworth played for Toronto from 1928 to 1936 and was one of the best goalies in the league during that time. He won the Hart Trophy in 1928-29, becoming one of the few goalies in NHL history to win the award. He also won three Vezina Trophies and helped Toronto win the Stanley Cup in 1932.

What makes Hainsworth's career even more impressive is the number of shutouts he recorded. He finished his NHL career with 94, which was an incredible total for a goalie playing during that era. The game was obviously very different back then, but Hainsworth still managed to establish himself as one of the best at his position.

Plante had plenty of success of his own, although most of his career came with the Montreal Canadiens. He spent the 1970-71 season with Toronto near the end of his career, after winning six Stanley Cups with Montreal. He also won seven Vezina Trophies and the Hart Trophy, putting together one of the more impressive careers by a goalie.

Plante also helped change the position by becoming one of the first goalies to regularly wear a mask during games. It might seem like a pretty normal part of hockey now, but it was a major change at the time. His influence on the position went beyond the numbers he put up throughout his career.

Bobrovsky has built an impressive career of his own, winning two Vezina Trophies and establishing himself as one of the better goalies of his generation. He has also won two Stanley Cups with the Florida Panthers before joining the Maple Leafs.

Now, he has his first win with the Maple Leafs and a place on this list alongside Hainsworth and Plante. Obviously, one win isn't going to tell the full story of how his time in Toronto will go, but it's still a fun piece of history to look back on. The Maple Leafs need Bobrovsky to give them reliable goaltending throughout the season, and that will matter much more than where he sits on this list. Still, getting his first win out of the way is a good start, and Toronto will be hoping there are plenty more to come.