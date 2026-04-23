Senators fans so badly want to be the Maple Leafs right now

While the Maple Leafs did not make the playoffs, there is still playoff hockey in Ontario. The Leafs' Ontario neighbors, the Ottawa Senators, clinched the final wild-card spot in the East to make the playoffs. It is the second straight season that the Sens have made the playoffs. A welcome level of success, as they had previously failed to make the playoffs for seven straight seasons before last.

But things have not gone the way Senators fans had hoped. During the first two games against the Hurricanes, the Senators have lost both. Not only did they lose, but they lost both games by only one goal. These losses have made Sens fans jealous of the Maple Leafs. While the Leafs' playoff track record is not much to write home about, they have looked a bit more competitive in their series than the Senators have.

Toronto won the first two games of their series against Florida last year…. — Benjamin Milks (@brian5or6) April 21, 2026

The Senators are making the Leafs playoff struggles look not so bad

Last year, during the Maple Leafs' loss to the Panthers, the Leafs seemed like they were in a good spot early on. They won the first game 5-4 and the second game 4-3. Not only did they win these games, but they came on the road, a far more impressive accomplishment. The series may not have ended the way Leafs fans hope, but at least they were competitive. They should fight and look like they were in a position to win the series.

This is the exact opposite of what the Senators are doing. Instead of giving fans hope, they are crushing them. In Game 1, they were unable to get a puck past the goaltender. They allowed the Hurricanes to generate a ton of offensive chances, and it cost them the game. Then in Game 2, the Senators were able to rally back after being down 2-0. They then went two periods without scoring and gave up the game-winning goal to Jordan Martinook in double overtime.

Now, no one would argue that the Leafs ' playoff trips were not painful; however, at least they gave the fans something to cheer about. There are highlights that fans can go back to, watch, and feel some excitement about. Senators fans do not have that right now. Sure, making the playoffs is nice and worth celebrating. But how much can you really celebrate if you play non-competitive hockey during the playoffs? It takes away from the moment and just leaves a bad taste in the fanbase's mouth.

Given how badly the Senators have played in the playoffs, it should make Leafs fans happy about their past playoff experience. While there are tons to be frustrated about, at least they were able to win the series and have some highlights. It's a lot better than what their in-province rival has.