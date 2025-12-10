Scott Laughton has turned his Maple Leafs career around

After enduring some early-season injuries, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Scott Laughton has at the perfect time, emerged as an important fourth-line energy player who could make the difference in a game.

When the calendar turned to December, Laughton caught fire on the fourth line as he provided the slumping Leafs with some crucial secondary scoring depth by scoring three goals in three games, while providing energy and remaining dominant in the face-off circle.

Laughton, who is 31 years old, scored his first goal of the season on Tuesday, December 2 during a 4-1 road win against the defending back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champions Florida Panthers.

Looking to ride that offensive momentum, Laughton continued his scoring ways when two nights later, on December 4th, Laughton scored his second in two games, which came in Carolina during a 5-1 win against the Hurricanes.

Laughton once again showed his offensive flair when two nights later, during a 2-1 OT loss at Bell Centre against the Montreal Canadiens, this veteran scored a third-period shorthanded breakaway goal to tie things up.

"Yeah, a little fired up," Laughton said about that goal. "I've done it before (taking a slap shot on a breakaway) a couple of times, just thought that was the play. I wasn't too happy when they scored on their power play. I let a seam pass go through and they found the next seam, so, I tried to get one back there, but we couldn't find a way to get the extra."

Besides scoring three goals in a three-game span, Laughton was also a +3. Since returning in late November, Laughton, who plays both center and wing, has continued to be an effective penalty killer. With Laughton back, the Leafs' PK has allowed only two goals on 21 opportunities.

Since returning, Laughton has continued to help the team with his physicality and energy which includes being first in on the forecheck and causing opponents to make costly mistakes.

Laughton was originally traded last March 7, 2025, from the Philadelphia Flyers to the Leafs in a multi-player deal.

Things didn't go well at first in Toronto, where, up to his recent scoring binge, had only two goals in his first 40 games, including playoffs as a Leaf.

Luck certainly wasn't on Laughton's side earlier this year when, back in the team's final pre-season game, he bravely blocked a shot and ended up missing the first month with an injury.

Once he returned, bad luck once again struck Laughton as he was shaken up that second game back when Boston Bruins defenceman Nikita Zadorov laid a thunderous hit on him.

Currently, this season Laughton has scored three goals, along with registering four penalty minutes and has taken 14 shots on goal.

It's really no coincidence that since Laughton has come back, the Leafs have started to play so much better. Laughton has been giving the Leafs energy, a boost on the team's Penalty Killing, veteran leadership, a dominant presence in the face-off circle and some depth scoring.

All assets the team will need from Laughton if they are to have a deep playoff run this spring.