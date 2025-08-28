Scott Laughton explains why he had poor start with Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs needed a bottom-six centre at the trade deadline last season and to fill that role they acquired Scott Laughton from the Philadelphia Flyers. They ultimately paid the premium of a first-round pick and a mid-range prospect in Nikita Grebenkin to get the Oakville native, and while the expectations were not too high, Laughton didn't meet them during his first experiences in the Blue and White -- but now we know why.

In the 20 regular season games with Toronto, Laughton scored an underwhelming two goals and four points while having a minus-1 rating for his troubles. He was solid on the draw, earning a 54.7 percent faceoff win rate, but it was an abysmal on-ice shot attempt percentage at 5-on-5 of 35.7 percent that kept even the strongest Laughton defenders from now being disappointed with what he was bringing on the ice.

But in an interview on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio on Wednesday, Laughton revealed why he might have had a very slow start and it all has to do with the whirlwind of an environment change.

"It was hard. Definitely a change," Laughton explained. "When you're with one team for that long, you get to know everyone. You build those relationships, and that's probably the toughest part is leaving those relationships."

The Flyers and Philadelphia is all Laughton has known as a pro hockey player, ever since they selected him in the first round of the 2012 NHL Draft, developed with the OHL's Oshawa Generals, and went on to be a solid contributor for over a decade. Not only on the ice, but Laughton was the main community ambassador for the Flyers during the last several years -- always being the face for some off-ice causes and being a player that would happily meet with fans after the game.

Knowing that, it might just take some more time than usual for Laughton to feel comfortable and like he's right at home, playing for the Maple Leafs.

"Just getting to know the staff here and the guys around the rink. It's been awesome and to get that comfortability again and to know where you're going and finding your way around the rink, it's something small but it's pretty big when you get to a new team. The new routines and the way a team does things. It was a big change for me and my family."

Changing workplaces for a normal person can take some time to adjust. Now take that feeling and multiple it by a couple hundred for a professional athlete returning home and having the pressure of a mid-season acquisition. And then add some more considering it is the last time the Leafs would be in the playoffs with their star winger before he goes off to sign with the Vegas Golden Knights.

That's not an easy situation. And now with just one year remaining on his contract, Laughton has a different kind of pressure heading into the 2025-26 season.

Hopefully, he's used to the Blue and White spotlight and can solidify this team's forward depth for the next 82 (and more) games.