Roster battles continue as Leafs face Red Wings in preseason game

Like all of us, the Toronto Maple Leafs seem to be done with the preseason. There are just a few decisions left to be made before they open their season on October 8 against the Montreal Canadiens, and with that, we're getting an exhibition game featuring an almost-complete NHL lineup.

All that remains as an open spot appears to be the fourth-line right wing role. For Thursday night's game against Detroit, top prospect Easton Cowan will be taking that responsibility. But there are still several other forwards like Calle Jarnkrok, Michael Pezzetta, David Kampf, and Nick Robertson on the NHL roster who are vying for that exact spot in the lineup.

Today, Cowan gets it. For Saturday's final preseason game? It might be someone else. But that is the one remaining battle.

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena

TV: Sportsnet One

Projected lineups

Toronto Maple Leafs

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Matias Maccelli

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Easton Cowan

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Simon Benoit

Anthony Stolarz

(Dennis Hildeby)

Detroit Red Wings

Andrew Copp -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Marco Kasper -- Patrick Kane

Elmer Soderblom -- JT Compher -- Mason Appleton

James van Riemsdyk -- Michael Rasmussen -- Jonatan Berggren

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

John Gibson

(Cam Talbot)

Players to watch

Easton Cowan

As mentioned above, this is Cowan's opportunity to shine. It will most likely be in limited minutes but with all the veterans behind him putting on the pressure, the 20-year-old winger will need to produce something or look like he belongs.

If Cowan even is just mediocre for Thursday night's game, then it might make the decision to send him down to the AHL and start his season with the Toronto Marlies, even easier than it is right now.

Simon Benoit

The hard-nosed defenseman will be making his preseason debut after recovering from injury and being able to work himself back up through training camp. He will certainly be someone to keep an eye on -- maybe he gets in a couple scraps or throw a massive hit against some young Detroit forward.

Marco Kasper

The Red Wings are doing what the Maple Leafs do. They're icing virtually their normal roster barring a couple of players on the bubble, and one forward who will need to bring his game to that next level along his development journey is Marco Kasper. If the Red Wings want to end their playoff streak, the 21-year-old forward will be at the centre of it.

Kasper played a large part of last season on the wing in the top six. Now, it's his chance to be in his natural centre role and he has two shot-heavy players in DeBrincat and Kane to try and make plays for. Tonight could be a big test for him down the middle.