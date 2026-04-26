Report: Maple Leafs eye shocking hire from Bruins organization

The Toronto Maple Leafs are still on their hunt for a new general manager and we could see a little 2-for-1 swoop of the Boston Bruins front office to do exactly that.

Ever since firing Brad Treliving last month, the Leafs have been extensively interviewing candidates for the open general manager job; searching for the key figure that will lead this team and make the right moves to get them back on track after being one of the worst teams in the entire National Hockey League this past season.

According to one report, they are eyeing up the Boston Bruins for a couple of candidates.

Maple Leafs could look to get multiple executives from Bruins

The Maple Leafs have been heavily linked to the Bruins' assistant general manager Evan Gold as a candidate to take the general manager position. He would be coming back to his hometown and would be a fun story after seeing the rivitalization of that team as they unexpectedly made the playoffs this year.

In the same breath, though, according to a report from James Murphy, it might not just be Gold that the Leafs are looking at over in Boston.

"According to this same source, though, the Maple Leafs could also poach the Bruins’ other Assistant General Manager, Jamie Langenbrunner," Murphy wrote.

That would be an interesting move. Langenbrunner was a long-time NHL defenseman and was previously linked to the New Jersey Devils' general manager position before they hired Sunny Mehta from Florida. Langenbrunner has been with the Bruins organization since 2015 -- first as a development coach and then climbing the ladder to their director of player development, before being handed the title of assistant general manager in 2022.

One would have to assume that Langenbrunner would be brought in to be in a similar position as he currently holds in Boston, if Gold ends up being the Maple Leafs general manager. While we don't know why he would be making the move, he could want to be the right-hand man for Gold in Toronto, while now he might be seen in a third-fiddle sort of role with Gold being next to Bruins general manager Don Sweeney in the hierarchy. But, no one really knows.

It's just pure speculation at this point. We do know that the Maple Leafs will be hiring their new general manager (hopefully) in the coming weeks as reports start to look more and more concrete that they're narrowing down their list.