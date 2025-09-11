Report: Leafs could trade young forward during training camp

Could we see a trade happen in the next couple of weeks during Toronto Maple Leafs training camp? One insider thinks we could.

With teams heading into the respective training camps around the NHL, there will be some potential moves. Typically, those moves are all internal -- the promotion of a young player who battled through camp and makes the final roster, or a veteran not playing up to snuff, resulting in him being placed on waivers -- but they could come externally as well. And one of those potential moves could be the Maple Leafs trading away winger Nick Robertson.

According to Chris Johnston on a recent episode of his podcast, there remains some speculation that the Leafs are open to the idea of trading Robertson. And furthermore, Johnston suggests that during this training camp period, as teams are figuring out their final roster and maybe realizing they need a player like Robertson, for him to then be moved.

Chris Johnston: Still there's some talk out there that the Leafs are open to moving [Nick] Robertson around the league; maybe there's a window here; teams start juggling their rosters around as we get through training camp - Chris Johnston Show (9/10) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) September 11, 2025

Robertson has long been involved in trade rumours for multiple years now. Whether it was him as a younger prospect to try to squeeze as much out of a solid Toronto roster and to sell him at the deadline, or what it is now, in just trying to find an organization that would actually want to give him meaningful playing time.

The 24-year-old winger is most likely not going to be a regular in Toronto anyways. With the additions of Dakota Joshua, Matias Maccelli, Nicolas Roy, and bringing back Steven Lorentz, the Leafs are pretty solidified when it comes to their forward depth. Throw in Bobby McMann and Scott Laughton and that's already half of the lineup. Robertson is a victim of the numbers game and it feels only right that instead of being the 13th forward for the Leafs, or even tossed down on waivers for him to go to whichever team wants to put a claim in, for there to be a trade.

And it might not even be a trade with much coming back the other way -- think of the Vasily Podkolzin trade between Vancouver and Edmonton where the former first-round pick netted a fourth-round selection for the Canucks -- but it would still mean that Robertson finally is getting the chance to prove himself for a different organization.

Regardless, we could see this trade happen sooner rather than later, to give Robertson as much time with his new team as possible before the 2025-26 regular season kicks off next month. Here's hoping some team is looking for a player that can shoot the puck well but might need some polishing elsewhere.

In 69 games with the Leafs last season, Robertson scored 15 goals and earned 22 points while averaging exactly 12 minutes a game.