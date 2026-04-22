Report: Canucks target Maple Leafs front office for their next GM

The Toronto Maple Leafs aren't the only team that needs a new general manager, and they might lose someone in their own front office because of it.

According to a recent report, the Vancouver Canucks have requested permission to speak to a member of the Maple Leafs front office for their open general manager position, Special Advisor to the GM, Shane Doan.

Canucks want permission from Maple Leafs to speak to Shane Doan

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman broke the news on Wednesday morning that the Canucks are looking to potentially hire Doan as a member of their front office in their own executive shake up. They fired general manager Patrik Allvin on Monday after finishing as the NHL's worst team and having one of their worst seasons in franchise history.

Doan was hired by the Maple Leafs in June 2023 and has been in the same role since, after finishing up his playing career years prior. The 49-year-old played a total of 1,540 NHL games from 1995 to 2017, scoring 402 goals and 972 points all for the Arizona Coyotes organization.

The exact role that Doan could potentially have is unclear, as Friedman reported, but the only opening that we know of right now is at the general manager position. Emilie Castonguay, Cammi Granato, and Ryan Johnson have kept their roles as assistant general managers, and the only senior advisor in the front office right now is Dale Tallon.

The Canucks are most likely not talking to Doan about joining in the same role he has within the Toronto front office. One possibility could be that Vancouver is looking to promote from within -- Ryan Johnson has been named as a candidate -- and then fill in that third assistant general manager role with Doan. But that would also take multiple things to happen, so it's just pure speculation.

Regardless, we might see more change in the Leafs front office than we expected as other teams could poach a staff member or two.