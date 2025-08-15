Recently acquired forward hopes to change the DNA of the Leafs' third line

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to change their DNA, and head coach, Craig Berube, is known for having an "identity third line", and with Dakota Joshua acquired on July 17th this summer, he may be in the plans for the identity line. Dakota Joshua will be looking to bring much of the success he's had at the NHL level to the team that originally drafted him in 2014, Toronto.

Joshua has had some setbacks in his career over the past year, after battling cancer followed by multiple injuries, which lead to a down season and ultimately his trade to the Leafs, but both Joshua and Toronto believe Joshua can bounce back. The year prior, Joshua was a key presence on the Canucks team that had success. Joshua will be coming off of a full summer of health, so he will be able to come into training camp ready to grind and tip the ice for Toronto.

Now, coming back to the third line for the Leafs, and Joshua fits the perfect mold of an identity line player. Joshua doesn't shy away from physicality as a power forward, and has solid instincts on when he should be applying pressure physically. Joshua will look to help on both sides of the puck, and will look to have his finishing much closer to the 2023-2024 season, while he also looks to help the Leafs kill penalties as well. Joshua also has deceptive speed and will look to use that speed to help create offense.

An identity third line could be formed in many ways, and with an abundance of forwards on the Leafs cap sheet in mid-August, there's no shortage of options, but let's take a look at a few. Let's consider Joshua to be on the left wing for the line, as that's where he's spent the most time.

Roy, who was acquired in the sign-and-trade that sent Marner to Vegas, was pencilled in immediately by many to be the third-line center for Toronto, and very well could be. He's solid defensively, with some offensive skill as well. Another option is Scott Laughton, whom the Leafs brought in at last year's trade deadline to bolster their center depth. Laughton had a slower start with Toronto, and on previous teams had more success on the wing than up the middle. Domi could also be an option here, with solid playmaking skills, but the line would then need to be sheltered in some defensive zone matchups. For all these reasons, Roy seems to be the best fit.

Now to complete the line, we need another winger. Ideally the Leafs would spread out their power forwards, so McMann would be on a different line. Maccelli, who was also acquired this summer is a great potential option. While he doesn't engage as much physically, he is a talented playmaker and could make an impact on the third line, helping set up Roy and Joshua for chances. Another option would be Nick Robertson. Robertson and the Leafs avoided arbitration this summer, signing a one-year deal, and if the Leafs opt to keep him rather than trade him, he could be a very good fit for a third-line identity line. Joshua had a decent amount of success playing with Garland in Vancouver and Robertson has some similarities to Garland. He would be a fiesty player to finish off the third line. While there are other options, Laughton is the last one I will highlight. Laughton, as mentioned previously, has succeeded in the past on the wing. He is a decent identity player, and isn't afraid to get in a shooting line. With him, it would be a solid defensive line, although the offensive input of the line as a whole may be lower than if Robertson or Maccelli slotted in on this line.

There's many unknowns with about a month until training camp starts, but one thing that surely is known, is that Dakota Joshua will be working hard to get ready for the season and push to help the Leafs win games, and increase his role on a team that needs him.