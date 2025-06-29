Recapping the Maple Leafs' 2025 NHL Draft

Sixth round

185th overall - Rylan Fellinger Flint Firebirds (OHL)

Rylan Fellinger is a 6-4 201lbs right-handed defender, playing for the Flint Firebirds of the OHL. He was left unranked by any public scouting service after producing seven points through 64 games this year. Apparently, the news even caught the young defender off guard as he was supposedly at prom when he got the call from the Leafs brass.

Fellinger is a minute-munching defenseman who by the end of the season was consistently logging over 20 minutes a night and playing time on the penalty kill in the playoffs. He’s a big shutdown defender who uses his long reach and body to kill plays.

The young defender from Wawa, Ontario fits the bill of a Treliving pick to a tee and projects as yet another safe selection with a low-ceiling and high floor.

217th overall - Matthew Hlacar, LW Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

Using their last pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the Leafs selected Kitchener Rangers overager, Matthew Hlacar. He’s a 6-3 201lbs winger who potted seven goals and one assist in 43 games, he also had one goal in 14 playoff games.

He is a forward with size who uses it to drive the net and get to the dirty areas. He was used in a limited role with the Rangers this past season, some nights failing to log more than a few minuted a night. It will be interesting to watch his development as usually players with this type of profile would be left undrafted and instead get a development camp invite.

Hlacar is just one more in a long line of players the Leafs drafted this year who play a projectable game with projectable size.

Final thoughts

Between the 2024 and 2025 NHL Drafts, it is very clear what Treliving’s goal is when he gets to the draft table. He is trying to get players who he feels will not only bring a playstyle that he wants to play but have a good chance of playing at least some NHL games, even if it means not taking big swings for high potential players. Of course, he also wants size, that much is very clear.

It’s hard to go all out in support for one draft philosophy over another but getting “safe” and projectable players is not without merit. Teams need third-pairing defensemen or bottom-six forwards and depth at all positions. Especially at this stage of the Leafs’ cycle, when the team has their stars, getting players who can plug-in and play further down the lineup is important.