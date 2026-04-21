Ranking the Maple Leafs' top 3 GM candidates with decision looming

The Toronto Maple Leafs generla manager search could be over in the next few days, but which candidate is going to get hired?

According to Elliotte Friedman, the Leafs have a long list of potential GM's, which includes former players, GM's and current AGM's. The reported list is: Mike Gillis, John Chayka, Chris Pronger, Ryan Hardy, Brandon Pridham, Ryan Bowness, Gregory Campbell, Ryan Martin, Evan Gold, Chuck Fletcher, Peter Chiarelli, and Brett Peterson.

When you look at that list, the first name to jump off the page is Chris Pronger. The Hall of Fame defenseman would be a great advisor, but he doesn't have enough front office experience, in my opinion. As for the rest of the list, there isn't a ton of star power.

The Leafs have been known to hire recognizable names in the past. Whether it's Brian Burke, Lou Lamoriello or Kyle Dubas all of these names were top candidates when they were hired. All three of them brought serious change, with Dubas having the most success.

As a result, you'd think that someone like Barry Zito, Kevin Cheveldayoff, Don Sweeney or Jim Nill who have been with their respective clubs for many years may emerge as a candidate, but neither them or the Leafs seem to have any mutual interest, as the team is moving in a much different direction.

Here are the top three candidates for the Leafs GM position:

No. 3: Brandon Pridham

Hiring Pridham could go two ways. He's either too close to the situation and he'll keep too many players and will think that last year was an anomoly, which is probably the wrong answer. Or, he's so close to everything that he knows he needs to blow everything up and will have the ability to convince the board this, as he's been there forever.

That's why hiring Pridham is so tricky. Pridham has done enough that he deserves a GM position, but maybe that job shouldn't happen in Toronto. When you're in too deep with an organization, it's sometimes harder to see the bigger picture so another voice could be a better option, although he's deserving.

No. 2: Ryan Bowness

If Ryan Bowness comes in, can he hire his dad immediately to rip the Leafs core like he did to the Columbus Blue Jackets last week? Rick Bowness just signed an extension in Columbus, so that won't happen, but it was refreshing to see a coach yell at his team for not living up to potential, calling out leadership.

Ryan Bowness is a great candidate because he's someone who's been around the NHL since he was a kid and then paved his own path to become an executive. With stops in Atlanta, Winnipeg, Pittsburgh, Ottawa and now the NY Islanders, Bowness started with an internship and currently holds the position as Assistant GM and Director of Player Personnel.

With multiple roles as a scout and general manager of the Belleville Senators, Bowness is marching a path very similar to Kyle Dubas, so he would be a youthful leader for the Leafs and someone who seems ready for the next step.

No. 1: Evan Gold

If you can't beat them, join them? Evan Gold has been with the Boston Bruins for the past 11 years, having such roles as Director of Legal Affairs, Assitant General Manager and most recently General Manager of the Providence Bruins. Prior to his position with Boston, he spent eight years with the Washington Capitals as a hockey operations assistant, so Gold has been in the NHL for 20 years now.

Although this would be his first NHL job as general manager, Gold has more than enough experience to do the job at a high-level. Not only that, but he graduated from the University of Toronto, so he may be excited to return to a city that he's familiar with.

Regardless of who the Leafs hire, it feels like they'll go with someone who's young and doesn't have true GM experience, which is totally fine.