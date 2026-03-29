Radko Gudas is going to make a very big mistake against the Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs may still get their chance at payback for an incident that still lingers from two weeks ago in Toronto.

In that game, Maple Leafs' captain Auston Matthews saw his season cut short after taking a controversial knee-on-knee hit from Radko Gudas of the Anaheim Ducks. The Leafs are scheduled to visit Anaheim on Monday night, the first game between the teams since the hit by the Ducks' defenseman that landed him a five-game suspension from the NHL's Department of Player Safety.

Now, Gudas is battling an injury of his own but is pushing to return, setting the stage for a potentially charged rematch in a game that has become the most anticipated of the eight remaining in a lost Leafs' season.

Friedman Provides Update on Injured Ducks' Defenseman Radko Gudas

Gudas was injured during a game against the Calgary Flames last Thursday. He left during the second period of that contest and did not return. He did not play in Anaheim's game against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday and was seen in a walking boot.

On Saturday's HNIC telecast, during Sportsnet's second intermission segment, Saturday Headlines, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman gave an update on Gudas' injury status.

Friedman reported that Gudas said, "he wants to play against the Maple Leafs, no matter what", and that the defenseman "recognizes that the Maple Leafs want a piece of him and he wants to play."

"He recognizes that the Maple Leafs want a piece of him, and he wants to play." Elliotte Friedman on Radko Gudas

The insider noted that the Ducks' defender is supposed to see doctors on Sunday after Anaheim returns from Edmonton. He further explained how the Ducks need to be mindful of their playoff position (currently first place in the Pacific Division) as they assess his injury.

Friedman related whether "it is the code or the sportsman's way of doing things," Gudas made his feelings very clear that he wants to play, and added, "He thinks it is the right thing to do."

In an interview ahead of Monday's game, Leafs' star William Nylander and defenseman Jake McCabe shared how Toronto will be "fired-up" to atone for the hit on Matthews.

It appears that Gudas is determined to "face the music" against the Maple Leafs for what unfolded two weeks ago. With his injury status trending toward a return, it sets the stage for a tense, highly anticipated rematch as Toronto looks to avenge its captain.