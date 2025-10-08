Players to watch as Maple Leafs start 2025-26 season against Canadiens

It's the beginning of a new season, and the beginning of the post-Shanahan era in Toronto. As the Leafs turn the page, they will look to start off the season strong against a young Canadiens team. This offseason saw some key departures in Shanahan and Marner, but also saw new depth enter the organization in Roy, Joshua, Maccelli, and others.
Toronto's new depth should make them a tough team to play against regardless of which line is on the ice. The team got heavier and bigger, which fits in line with Berube's vision. Toronto also still has a fair bit of internal competition, as they have a full 23-man roster to start this season, a luxury they have not had in years past. On top of the 23-man roster, they also have forwards and defenders with the Marlies who are all debatably ready for NHL action too. Forward Easton Cowan is beginning his rookie season and has impressed many, including head coach Craig Berube, and it’s only a matter of time before he makes his NHL debut.
When: 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Scotiabank Arena
TV: Sportsnet One
Projected lineups
Toronto Maple Leafs
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Matias Maccelli
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Dakota Joshua -- Max Domi -- Nick Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- Nicolas Roy -- Calle Jarnkrok
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Simon Benoit
Anthony Stolarz
(Cayden Primeau)
Montreal Canadiens
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Zachary Bolduc -- Kirby Dach -- Brendan Gallagher
Patrick Laine -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Sam Montembeault
(Jakub Dobes)
Players to watch
Matias Maccelli
Matias Maccelli will make his regular-season debut for the Leafs and should make up for some of the playmaking skill the Leafs lost this past offseason. Maccelli is a skilled forward who ultimately struggled and wasn't given major opportunities higher up in Utah's lineup. That will change quickly in Toronto, as Maccelli starts on the top line for Toronto with star forward Auston Matthews. Matthews will be looking to have a bounce-back year after a year riddled with injuries, and a major part of that is finding chemistry with his linemates. Maccelli excels at finding open spots to send the puck through to teammates and is a creative forward.
Maccelli will get the first crack at the top line right-wing opening and will look to show he can keep up with the pace and build chemistry with Matthews and Knies.
Dakota Joshua
Another offseason acquisition, Dakota Joshua, is a physical third liner who should bring energy to the Leafs roster. Joshua has some familiarity with coach Berube, and that likely is part of the reason he was an offseason target. Joshua has some skill mixed in with his physicality and should bring added depth to a once stagnant third line.
Ivan Demidov
Many eyes in Montreal are on forward Ivan Demidov. Demidov is projected to become an offensive star for the Canadiens and has already shown some flashes of his skill. The Canadiens begin the season looking to prove that they are a playoff team, and Demidov will play a major part in that as he begins his first full season in the NHL.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations