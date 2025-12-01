Physical defenseman returns to Maple Leafs lineup

Simon Benoit rejoined the team during Monday’s practice in Florida, missing only Saturday’s 7-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 27-year-old Laval native has contributed two assists, 55 hits, and 34 blocked shots in 23 games this season. He averages around 18 minutes of ice time per game and is widely recognized for his role as a shutdown defenseman on the Leafs’ blueline.

Simon Benoit back with Leafs after missing Saturday’s game for personal reasons (funeral)@TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/Oyx7wxoBfM — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 1, 2025

The start of the season has not been easy for Benoit. He has admitted to struggling in his performance compared to last year. During the 2024-25 season, Benoit emerged as a reliable defenseman for Toronto, highlighted by his overtime winner against the Ottawa Senators in Game 3 of the First Round. His speed, size, and ability to neutralize opposing forwards made him a key contributor on both even-strength and penalty-killing units.

Role in a shaky defensive group

Toronto’s defensive woes have been well-documented this season, with injuries to key players leaving gaps on the back end. Brandon Carlo and Chris Tanev remain on injured reserve with no timeline for return, forcing Benoit to often pair with Dakota Mermis or Philippe Myers. His ability to stabilize the third pairing is crucial, and his return provides a boost in both confidence and depth for the Leafs.

Once the Maple Leafs return to full health, Benoit is expected to slide into a top-four role alongside Oliver Ekman-Larsson. This pairing could give Toronto the balance it has been missing, combining Ekman-Larsson’s offensive upside with Benoit’s defensive reliability. As the season progresses, Benoit will need to elevate his play to the level he reached last year to help the Leafs contend in a competitive Atlantic Division.