Peyton Kettles can be Leafs' primary target in 2nd round

With the 64th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a golden opportunity to address a pressing organizational need: defensive depth. One name that stands out as a potential steal in the second round is Peyton Kettles, a towering, right-shot defenseman from the Swift Current Broncos of the WHL. At 6-foot-5 and 194 pounds, Kettles brings a rare blend of size, mobility, and defensive acumen that could make him a valuable long-term asset for the Leafs.

Kettles’s game is built on a foundation of defensive reliability. He consistently matched up against top lines in the WHL and thrived in high-pressure situations. His reach and positioning allow him to disrupt passing lanes and neutralize odd man rushes with poise. Scouts have praised his ability to read plays and use his stick effectively, especially in transition defense. For a team like Toronto, which has struggled at times to contain elite offensive threats in the playoffs, a player like Kettles could be a stabilizing force on the blue line.

The Elite Prospects 2025 Draft Guide expands on Kettles's potential as a raw bet to make.

"Kettles shows a bit of puck-moving at times, ranging from drawing pressure on retrievals before passing through it to high-skill dekes off the rush. At times, he becomes extremely risk-averse and ends up throwing away possession with options, and he’s hardly noticeable offensively. At his size, it’s no surprise that he lacks stability and quickness at times, although he shows enough flexibility and skating skill that his feet should improve in time.

A long-term project, but with shutdown potential and flashes of puck-moving, Kettles could become a valuable player. Born just 15 days before the cutoff for the next draft and with plenty of room to add weight, he has one of the longest runways in the draft class."

What makes Kettles particularly intriguing is his upside as a two-way defenseman. While his offensive game is still developing, he’s shown flashes of confidence with the puck. He’s capable of making smart breakout passes and has the skating ability to lead a rush when needed. His offensive numbers --14 points in 53 games -- may not jump off the page, but they reflect a player who is learning to contribute without sacrificing his defensive responsibilities.

Toronto’s prospect pool has thinned in recent years due to trades and a focus on immediate contention. With the departure of key prospects like Fraser Minten and Nikita Grebenkin, the Leafs are in dire need of replenishing their defensive pipeline. Kettles fits the mold of a player who can be molded into a dependable third-pairing defenseman with penalty-killing responsibilities, and possibly more if his development continues on its current trajectory.

Another factor working in Kettles’s favor is the Leafs’ new Director of Amateur Scouting, Mark Leach. Known for unearthing hidden gems during his tenure with the Dallas Stars, Leach values players who bring consistency and coachability—traits Kettles has in abundance. His “meat-and-potatoes” style of play aligns well with the Leafs’ desire to inject more grit and defensive responsibility into their lineup4.

There’s also a strategic element to drafting Kettles. Right-shot defensemen with size and mobility are a hot commodity in the NHL, and they don’t often last long on draft boards. If Kettles is still available at 64th overall, the Leafs would be wise to pounce. His combination of physical tools and hockey IQ gives him a high floor, and with proper development, he could exceed expectations.

In a draft where the Leafs lack a first-round pick and are looking to maximize value in later rounds, Peyton Kettles represents a smart, forward-thinking investment. He may not be the flashiest name on the board, but his potential to become a dependable NHL defenseman makes him a compelling choice. For a team looking to build a more balanced and resilient roster, Kettles could be a key piece of the puzzle.