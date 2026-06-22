Ottawa Senators could turn to Matthew Knies to replace Brady Tkachuk

Sunday’s trade between the Ottawa Senators and the Florida Panthers has sent shockwaves throughout the NHL. The Sens sent their captain, Brady Tkachuk, to the Panthers in exchange for three first-round picks and a second-rounder.

As always, the question begs: How does this affect the Toronto Maple Leafs?

While the deal affects the Leafs directly insofar as Tkachuk remaining in the Atlantic Division, it could result in a new suitor emerging for Matthew Knies.

There has been ongoing speculation that the Maple Leafs are looking to move Knies this offseason. The ask is a massive haul, either consisting of draft picks or serviceable prospects.

One of the particulars is that the Maple Leafs want a top-10 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Well, it just so happens that the Senators now have one. Ottawa acquired the ninth-overall pick from the Panthers in the Tkachuk deal.

That gives the Senators a great starting point to pursue Knies. Of course, it will take a lot more to pry Knies away from Toronto than just the ninth-overall selection, but it does fulfill one of the most important criteria.

As for what else the Senators might offer, well, they also got the 25th overall pick from the Panthers, one Florida had acquired earlier in the day in a separate trade with the Seattle Kraken.

So, would the 9th and 25th picks make the deal work? Again, that’s a good start. The Maple Leafs would likely ask for someone like Carter Yakemchuk and/or another piece, like a secondary scorer, as several pundits have hinted at.

It’s also worth noting that the Senators might be interested in one of the Maple Leafs goalies. So, would, say, the 9th and 25th picks, plus a mid-level prospect, be enough to send Knies to Ottawa while the Sens take Anthony Stolarz off the Maple Leafs hands?

It’s an intriguing possibility. While it may never actually happen, it’s hard to believe the Senators wouldn’t call the Maple Leafs about Knies now. Ottawa has the ammo to get a serious conversation started, while Toronto could seriously load up in this draft.

The likelihood of this deal actually happening may not be overly high, but it wouldn’t be surprising to hear rumblings in the coming days.