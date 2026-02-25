Only one clear choice on if Auston Matthews should play for Leafs vs. Lighting

Speculation has swirled for the past few days over whether Auston Matthews should suit up or take a breather when the Toronto Maple Leafs return to NHL action against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Fresh off captaining Team USA to a gold medal at the Winter Olympic Games, Matthews has hardly had a quiet moment; celebrating with teammates, making media rounds, and even being honored at the White House for the team's achievement.

With emotions high and the spotlight still bright, the question facing Matthews now is simple but significant: jump right back into the lineup against Tampa Bay, or sit out and recharge before the stretch run begins.

Play or Sit? Matthews Faces His First Post-Olympic Test

On Tuesday, during his media availability, Maple Leafs' coach Craig Berube stated that he expects Matthews to play against the Lightning on Wednesday. This comes amid doubt over the Leafs' captain's playing status since his United States team won gold against Canada in a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory on Sunday.

Despite the uncertain playing status of Matthews, there is only one obvious choice for the superstar center: play.

If Matthews, or the Maple Leafs, are weighing whether to jump right back in, the strongest argument for playing is that the circumstances around him are different from many of his Olympic peers. Yes, some NHL clubs have afforded their returning stars a bit of leeway coming out of the break. In most cases, those players are managing lingering injuries or their teams sit comfortably in the standings, allowing for some caution.

That is not the reality in Toronto. The Leafs trail a playoff position by six points with twenty-five games left on the schedule. Every point matters, and Matthews is not returning with a known ailment that demands precaution.

With momentum from his Olympic run and no clear medical reason to sit, stepping back into the lineup against Tampa Bay would send a message that the focus has already shifted from celebration to the stretch drive.

A second, equally compelling reason for Matthews to play is the narrative momentum he has just built. By captaining Team USA to Olympic gold, he took a step toward quieting the long-running criticism that he hasn't delivered in the biggest moments.

The praise from national teammates and the spotlight that comes with leading a championship run have shifted the conversation in his favor. Choosing not to suit up against Tampa Bay risks stalling that momentum.

Fair or not, sitting out would invite questions about urgency and commitment at a time when Toronto needs its best player to set the tone. After earning widespread goodwill on the international stage, reinforcing it in a meaningful NHL matchup would be the clearest way to show that the focus has fully returned to the Maple Leafs and the stretch drive ahead.

The decision for Matthews is clear. With no injury concerns, on the outside looking in at the playoffs, and the momentum from his Olympic gold still fresh, stepping onto the ice against Tampa Bay is the necessary move.

Anything else would risk losing the goodwill he has earned and the narrative he's trying to reshape.