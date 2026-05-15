One thing matters most in the Maple Leafs’ coaching search

One of the most common trends in the NHL is a certain group of head coaches moving from one team to another. That’s called “recycling” coaches, and it’s something the Toronto Maple Leafs must avoid.

Sure, there’s a certain allure to bringing in a veteran coach with an impressive resume behind him. But the fact is that the Leafs, as an organization, have signaled they’re on a different path.

During his remarks following the dismissal of Craig Berube, Leafs GM John Chayka made it clear that the club was moving on from Berube due to a shift in organizational culture.

If that’s the case, then hiring an older coach may not fit with that vision. That’s something to keep in mind as the Leafs are reportedly hot on the trail of former Bruins and Golden Knights’ coach Bruce Cassidy.

Similarly, there has been chatter about the Maple Leafs looking into Peter Laviolette, and even the recently dismissed Kris Knoblauch, formerly of the Edmonton Oilers.

But if the plan is to go off the cuff, the Leafs need to bring in a first-year coach. That could be someone who’s had success at the AHL level, or an assistant who’s ready to make the jump to the top job.

The idea of hiring a younger, first-year coach lines up with the organization’s “data-centric” approach. It coincides with the desire to overhaul the current system, one that was not conducive to getting the most out of the team’s top stars.

Additionally, an older coach, as Berube proved, can end up grinding a team down. Berube’s “no-nonsense” and “accountability” system did little to actually get the Leafs past the proverbial playoff hump. While Berube’s first season was a smashing success during the regular campaign, the postseason led to more of the same.

This year, well, the Leafs were pretty much an AHL squad on most nights. By the end of the season, Berube had clearly lost the room. There was little anyone could do to turn things around. A new voice was evident. And that’s why hiring more of the same just won’t cut it.

Maple Leafs need to hire someone like Sheldon Keefe

The Maple Leafs have been in this situation before. When the club cut ties with Mike Babcock during the 2019-20 season, the team went with a younger, up-and-coming coach. That coach was Sheldon Keefe.

Keefe had achieved success at the AHL level. He led the Toronto Marlies to a Calder Cup, while coaching many of the once-prospects that would eventually graduate to the main club. At the time, Keefe seemed like the no-brainer choice to lead the Maple Leafs to a new era of sustained success.

And for the most part, Keefe was successful at getting the most out of the Core Four. There were plenty of regular-season achievements.

Unfortunately, the Leafs just couldn’t get it done in the postseason. That led to Keefe’s ultimate dismissal. With hindsight being 20/20, it seems that firing Keefe and bringing in Berube was just one of Brad Treliving’s biggest mistakes.

That’s why the Maple Leafs need to hire another coach like Keefe. A younger leader focused on getting the most out of the current roster, particularly with offensive stars like Auston Matthews and William Nylander, is clearly a must.

It remains to be seen if this new administration will keep on recycling another coach or continue with the trend and take the road less traveled.