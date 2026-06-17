One thing is becoming clear about the Maple Leafs' latest trade

When you look past the initial shock of the names involved, the decision by Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka to trade Joseph Woll and Simon Benoit to the Philadelphia Flyers was clearly a calculated salary cap dump.

While the deal might sting on the surface, Chayka managed to secure some fringe NHL talent in Emil Andrae and Samuel Ersson alongside a 2026 third-round pick, all while completely reshaping Toronto's financial landscape.

Chayka managed to shed nearly $5 million in cap space

Chayka was able to shed nearly $5 million in cap space, which completely alters what the front office can accomplish this summer. By moving those contracts, the Maple Leafs now have $27 million in available cap space. That number could go up to nearly $31 million if Max Domi is unhealthy and can't play during the 2026-27 season. That's the most cap space that the Maple Leafs have had in the last 10 years, since they drafted Auston Matthews.

Predictably, the reaction from some fans and analysts has been highly critical. It is easy to view this as giving up on a high-ceiling homegrown goaltender for this return. However, it feels like Chayka and the Maple Leafs management team have another big move up their sleeve in the coming weeks. With the 2026 NHL Draft rapidly approaching, this cleared cap space gives Toronto the ability to pull off a major splash and land the impact players that can help them back in the playoffs.

Maple Leafs have cap space to be aggressive this summer

Toronto can now aggressively pursue high-profile upgrades. In free agency, the Maple Leafs could comfortably target elite defensive options like Darren Raddysh or Mario Ferraro to help anchor the blue line or add veteran muscle up front with Boone Jenner. They also have enough cap space to take a run at a top-tier winger like Alex Tuch.

The trade market offers could be a path that they go down as well. Targets like Dougie Hamilton or potentially even Jacob Markstrom if the rumours of his availability are true. By clearing out the logjam today and potentially more in the near future, Chayka has positioned the Maple Leafs to be major players on multiple fronts.