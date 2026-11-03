One incredible stat reveals just how good the Maple Leafs really are

There is really no denying that the Toronto Maple Leafs have had an impressive turnaround. While their record of 8-6-2 might not scream a powerhouse, there are signs that they are there and should be considered a dangerous team every night.

While we can look at goals scored and goals scored against as a way to determine this, or dive deeper with shots, shot attempts, unblocked shot attempts, and even expected goals, sometimes you just have to dive even further.

What about which team is able to create a scenario that is most likely to result in a high-danger scoring chance and a goal? The Leafs have been able to do that.

Maple Leafs make astonishing improvement in vital statistic

It's no secret that creating more of an east-west play with passing movement in front of the net, making the goaltender move quickly from one side of the crease to the other, can result in a very good scoring chance with a high likelihood of a goal. How often a team can make that pass across the "slot line" -- this invisible line in the middle of the ice that splits the offensive zone -- should be a good way to tell if they are able to score a lot of goals. On the other end, which team prevents that pass from happening should tell us that they are a good defensive team.

So, thanks to Stephen Valiquette and his company Clear Sight Analytics, that tracks puck and player movement like this, we can see that this "slot line differential" tells a story to which team has been very good so far this season. The Maple Leafs just so happen to have the second-best differential this season and it's a massive improvement compared to last season.

🥅🏒 Slot Line Differential | This Season vs. Last Season…The Playoff Connection. pic.twitter.com/eDykSRdiUt — Stephen Valiquette (@VallysView) November 2, 2026

According to Clear Sight Analytics, the Leafs have a plus-13 slot line differential, with the Oilers having the most this season at plus-24. But looking at last season, they finished with the fourth-worst in the league at minus-47. That's an astonishing acension. No other team who finished in the bottom 10 last season appears in the top 10 this season. As a matter of fact, most of the teams in the bottom 10 last season are still there -- such as the Flyers, the Canucks, the Flames the Ducks, the Blackhawks, and the Predators.

Last season was a nightmare to watch this team and while this season they aren't perfect, we can't deny that they are so much better offensively than they were. We wouldn't be surprised if Auston Matthews is one player who excels at this category and is both one of the best centers in the game in creating these slot line chances, and also preventing them in his own zone. Of course, that's all private data so we don't know for sure, but it's a fairly educated guess.

If this can continue, then maybe the Leafs are destined for another run into the playoffs and to build off of this significant season. Or, their goaltending can completely unravel everything and no matter how good their slot line differential is, they still need someone to stop a puck.