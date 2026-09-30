One game in and the Leafs are already facing leadership questions

Wednesday night, before the Leafs took on the Montreal Canadiens, McKenna was set to take part in one of hockey's longest-standing traditions. When a player is making his NHL debut, it's customary for the rookie to take a few laps around the ice by himself before warmups. It's a small moment, but one that gives a first-year player a chance to take in the experience and have the spotlight to himself.

But that wasn't quite how it played out for McKenna.

As he took to the ice for his rookie lap, Sergei Bobrovsky stepped onto the ice as well, albeit on the other side of the blue line. While he wasn't directly interfering with McKenna's lap, it certainly took some of the attention away from what was supposed to be the rookie's moment.

Sergei Bobrovsky has to be first on the ice, even if a rookie is taking their debut lap 😅 pic.twitter.com/ytIupTKdbx — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 29, 2026

Apparently, Bobrovsky has a tradition of being the first player onto the ice. Goalies are notoriously superstitious and often have their own routines, so it's easy to understand why he might have wanted to stick to his routine.

However, when Cole Schwindt made his NHL debut with the Florida Panthers, Bobrovsky was able to give the rookie his moment and stay off the ice for his rookie lap.

Now, let's be clear: Sergei Bobrovsky is an NHL legend. He's won two Stanley Cups, two Vezina Trophies and is likely headed for the Hockey Hall of Fame when his career eventually comes to an end.

But none of that changes the fact that he's the new guy in Toronto.

He has just joined a new team, entered a new dressing room and, whether intentional or not, stepped into one of the team's most talked-about young player's first NHL moments.

It doesn't exactly make for the best first impression.

Mistakes happen. Maybe Bobrovsky was completely locked into his routine and didn't realize what was happening. Maybe nobody thought twice about it. There could be a perfectly reasonable explanation.

But it's difficult not to notice the contrast when Bobrovsky was able to step aside for Schwindt's rookie lap in Florida and didn't do the same in Toronto.

And that's why this incident is bigger than a few laps around the ice. It speaks to the leadership core in Toronto. Someone should have recognized the situation and simply said, "Let the rookie have his moment."

The Panthers have spent years building a reputation for having a strong internal culture, while the Leafs have faced constant questions about whether they have enough accountability and leadership within their dressing room.

One rookie lap obviously isn't going to determine the culture of an NHL team.

But when an organization has spent years being questioned about its leadership, even small moments can become symbolic.

The Leafs have brought in a number of new players this season, and now is the perfect time for the veterans on this team to assert their seniority and establish a team identity if they truly want to take another step toward competing for a Stanley Cup.

Matthews, Tavares and Rielly don't need to be confrontational or start throwing their weight around. But they do need to establish the standards of the room and make sure new players understand how things are done in Toronto.

A Hall of Fame résumé shouldn't give anyone a free pass to walk into a new dressing room and dictate the culture. This leadership group should know that by now.

If the Leafs are serious about winning a championship, leadership can't just exist on the lineup sheet.

It has to show up in moments like this, too.