Olympics already changing the narrative around Auston Matthews

The US dominated Team Latvia 5-1 in the opening game of their Olympic run. For Team USA, it has seemed that anything short of an Olympic gold will be a failure, and for good reason. This is the best lineup they have seen in their history. Hockey in America has grown significantly and is finally at the stage to dominate on the Olympic stage. We have seen it most recently in the World Juniors, winning gold at three of the previous six tournaments. This will spark the question is Auston Matthews is ready to and the right choice to lead Team USA.

The correct decision for Team USA?

When looking at the USA lineup, Matthews is the perfect choice to wear the "C." Matthews has become the face of USA hockey since he was drafted into the NHL. Matthews is currently second among active American hockey players in both goals and points. What comes with being named captain is pressure. Matthews has faced a lot of criticism at times with the Maple Leafs, as Craig Berube and the media have called out their leadership group numerous times.

Calming presence in first game against Latvia

In the USA's opening game, Matthews looked calm, cool, and collected. Matthews led the team from the beginning and added a goal in the third period to put the game out of reach. If Matthews can continue this streak and play solid hockey for the remainder of the tournament, the USA will be in good shape heading into the gold medal game. Matthews' career has been shaped by his big moment failures. Too many times, when the Maple Leafs have a chance to move on in the playoffs or tie a game late in the third, Matthews is nowhere to be seen. The Olympics have provided him with a chance to change those narratives and build confidence heading back to Toronto.

Overall, Matthews is the right choice to lead your team, but there are concerns with his past for sure. If he is able to have a good Olympics, we could see Matthews reach new heights as a leader and a player in the NHL with the Maple Leafs needing a strong finish coming down the stretch.