Notorious free agent defenseman is open to signing with the Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to be busy this summer, whether it is scoping out some trades to improve this team, or maybe sign a free agent or two. And one notorious veteran defenseman is reportedly open to coming to Toronto.

There has been vague reports of the Maple Leafs being interested in signing 36-year-old blueliner Radko Gudas in free agency this summer. There is a loose connection there, as the Leafs might want to get someone to play a depth role to serve as some sort of benchmark for their young defensemen to have to leap over to make it on to the blue line.

It sort of makes sense. And there appears to be mutual interest in...something.

Radko Gudas is open to signing with the Leafs

On Saturday, Leafs reporter Dave McCarthy reached out to Gudas on his pending unrestricted free agency status and if he would be interested in signing with the Leafs. And, it seems like there is at least a possibility of this happening.

Checked in with pending UFA Radko Gudas as it relates to his interest in playing in Toronto if Maple Leafs express interest in the event he reaches free agency on July 1.



He told me, “I am open to anything.”@KevinWeekes reported Leafs / Panthers as potential fits@SiriusXMNHL — Dave McCarthy (@DaveAMcCarthy) June 20, 2026

"I am open to anything," Gudas said. While that doesn't really scream someone who is extremely interested in coming up north and playing for a team that has the goal of making the playoffs next season, it also isn't a rejection.

But in reality, can a 36-year-old physical defenseman that may certainly be washed, even be picky about his destination? Some team is going to offer Gudas some sort of contract, but he certainly cannot close any doors.

The only issue in all of this is the elephant in the room.

Gudas is a notoriously dirty player that crosses the line way too often but also doesn't answer the bell and drop the gloves that often. Just a not-good type of player to be. All of that also came to the forefront when he had a vicious knee-on-knee collision with Leafs captain Auston Matthews that ended the star center's season.

For that reason alone, it's hard to imagine Gudas wearing the Blue and White next season. You just don't do that to your players -- bring in the guy who went out of his way to hurt your best player and just act like nothing happened (which includes the fallout of Max Domi seeking revenge in a later game).

We just can't see this happening, even if there is vague interest from both sides.