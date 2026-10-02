Nick Robertson just threw a not-so-subtle jab at the Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs performed a roster overhaul over the summer. New general manager John Chayka was trimming some of the fat off the roster to inject the players he thought were better suited for his plan and how he wanted the Leafs to play.

One of those players sent out was winger Nick Robertson. The 25-year-old winger was dealt to the Pittsburgh Penguins for nothing but a fourth-round pick and he is already making the Leafs regret it a little bit.

For his debut with the Penguins, he scored two goals in a rousing 7-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers because of course he did. Of course the player that was as inconsistent as ever during his several years with the Leafs, would just instantly become a top-six winger over in Pittsburgh and instantly find success.

Robertson was played on the Penguins' first line next to Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell. He was handed an immense opportunity to have his center be one of the best players ever, and now he's scoring some goals.

After the game, he made a not-so-subtle comment about this opportunity he is getting in Pittsburgh compared to his time in Toronto.

Robertson throws a jab at the Leafs now that he's gone

As he was speaking with the media after his two-goal debut, Robertson commented on how much he loved being able to play on the first line with a player like Crosby, and then briefly reflected on his past opportunities.

Nick Robertson after scoring twice in his Penguins debut:



“It’s a blessing and opportunity to play with Sid and Rakell. To put me in that line right away … I’m not used to that. They put me in position to be successful, and then it’s my job to go out there and perform.” pic.twitter.com/p8PyAtssVX — King Jemison (@king_jemison) October 1, 2026

“It’s a blessing and opportunity to play with Sid and Rakell. To put me in that line right away ... I’m not used to that. They put me in position to be successful, and then it’s my job to go out there and perform," Robertson said.

Well, that's certainly a big criticism of the Leafs right there.

Robertson was never just handed the first-line job with the Leafs. After being a prolific scorer in juniors, he developed slowly through the Marlies and was given chances with the Leafs, but never really saw much time with the stars of the team.

Over the last three seasons, from the 2023-24 season to last year, Robertson's most common linemate was Max Domi with 835 minutes together, followed by Bobby McMann, Pontus Holmberg, and then we get to the fact that he played 342 minutes with John Tavares as his center.

It's not the perfect recipe for success and his place in the lineup was always in flux -- going from a chance in the middle-six, down to the fourth line, up to the third line in a more scoring role but they then got shelled, so he would be down to the fourth or get scratched. It was not very good treatment of someone who clearly has offensive potential and has a wicked shot.

If the Leafs had zero expectations to be good or to make the playoffs, then Robertson could have certainly just been handed a top-six role and stick around there all season long. The Penguins did make the playoffs last season, but no one is expecting this team to win anything aside from a round or two on some Cinderella Story journey. They have the space to just hand the first-line left wing job to a player like Robertson and see if it works.

Unfortunately, the Leafs could not afford much experimentation throughout the season and Robertson didn't show up enough to warrant keeping him in a prime spot, or even on the roster, in the end.

So, we're happy that he's getting to play on a first line and next to a living legend. Just don't poke some jabs on your way out. You got what you wanted, in the end.