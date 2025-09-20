Nick Robertson enters make-or-break season with Maple Leafs

The 2025-26 Toronto Maple Leafs season is coming fast but before the games truly matter, we at Editor In Leaf are taking a look at one player everyday until the puck is dropped, and what we could expect from them this time around.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and their fans have patiently waited a long time for the arrival and breakthrough for Nick Robertson during the past few years. Unfortunately, that anticipated elite breakout has still yet to happen with Robertson now going into his sixth season with the Maple Leafs.

However, unlike seasons past, it certainly feels like this year, Robertson will be in his last chance to make it or break it with the Leafs. With Toronto making many key additions during the past offseason, along with the bulk of last season’s core returning sans Mitch Marner, the prolific, goal-scoring winger will be in tough competition for a roster spot for the 2025-26 season.

There was quite high expectations for Robertson because he went on a goal-scoring tear in juniors the year right after Toronto selected him in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. During his 2019-20 OHL season with the Peterborough Petes, he registered a whopping 55 goals and 31 assists for 86 points in just 46 games played. Robertson even ended up appearing in the playoffs with the Leafs that COVID bubble year, scoring his first career NHL goal in the process. From that overall elite performance, many sources started attributing the Maple Leafs with the steal of the 2019 Draft as a result.

However, the next step for Robertson sure took a lot longer than many expected. Battling inconsistency and injuries throughout, it actually took the winger another four years before he was finally able to secure a regular spot in the Leafs lineup during the 2023-24 season. That year, Robertson recorded 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points in 56 total games as he appeared to be finally on the rise.

What did we see from Robertson last season?

Unfortunately, the 24-year-old winger wasn’t able to follow it up with a breakout season last year as he struggled to find offensive consistency while playing primarily on the Leafs’ third line. By recording just two goals in his first two months of his 2023-24 campaign, everyone knew Robertson was in for a long season ahead. In the end, he compiled just 15 goals and seven assists for 22 points in 69 games played and actually began the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the outside looking in. When he finally got into some postseason action, he managed to record a goal and an assist over three playoff games, but it was too little too late as the Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the second round.

What should we expect from Robertson this season?

Unlike last season where Robertson’s spot on the Maple Leafs roster was his to lose, he will have to earn it once again this time around in training camp based on head coach Craig Berube’s recent comments. Robertson will need to repeat the strong showing he had from last year during the preseason when he led the team in goals with five and was a huge threat whenever he took the ice. But what realistically can we expect from Robertson this year?

Well if the 24-year-old winger manages to make the team, he will either play in the bottom six once again this season, or an exceptional preseason performance could earn him a shot in the top six with Auston Matthews or John Tavares. If Robertson is deployed mainly in the bottom six, which appears to be the plan based on the initial training camp lines, his offensive output could be limited once again as he needs to play with an elite playmaker to maximize his goal-scoring threat. However, if he does earn time in the top six, with his tenure in Toronto on the line, we could finally witness his breakthrough campaign that we have all been waiting for.

However, if Robertson somehow fails to impress in camp, we can expect potential trade talks of the winger to ramp up by the Leafs. That way, it gives the once-promising prospect a fresh start with another team to see if could finally unlock his full potential while helping Toronto recoup an asset such as a mid-round draft pick in the process. Either way, something big is going to happen with Robertson this season so stay tuned to the hopeful winger.