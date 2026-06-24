NHL insiders are sending a clear message about Matthew Knies

While there is still no indication that a trade is imminent, a significant update suggests Knies is becoming an increasingly prominent figure on the trade market.

The 23-year-old power forward has emerged as one of the most valuable young assets in the league, and it's believed that Leafs executive John Chayka would demand a massive return if Toronto were to seriously entertain offers. The question now is whether another team is willing to pay that price.

The trade market has already produced several blockbuster deals this offseason. Bowen Byram was recently dealt in a package that included the fourth and 45th overall picks in Friday's NHL Draft, along with defenseman Louis Crevier. Meanwhile, William Eklund was moved for the ninth overall pick and two prospects. Both trades highlight the premium teams are willing to pay for young, high-end talent and could serve as potential benchmarks for a Knies deal.

The market is speaking on Matthew Knies

Adding more fuel to the speculation, NHL insider Chris Johnston recently updated his trade board and moved Knies from No. 9 to No. 3 among the league's most notable trade candidates.

🚨CJ with a MASSIVE update 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ojDw4T7rCo — Willyston Riellander (@nylanderthews) June 24, 2026

While a higher ranking on a trade board doesn't guarantee a deal is around the corner, it does signal that interest in Knies is significant. The dramatic rise in his ranking suggests trade discussions are gaining momentum, and could be an indication that the Maple Leafs have already made the difficult decision to move one of their most valuable young assets.

The possibility of trading Knies has divided the Maple Leafs fan base. Some believe moving a young, physical forward who is under team control through 2031 would be a major mistake, especially considering his rapid development and long-term upside. Others argue that Toronto should consider capitalizing on his peak trade value if it helps address other roster needs.

Regardless of where fans stand, there's little doubt that Knies has become one of the organization's most popular players. Watching him develop into one of the NHL's premier young power forwards has been one of the Leafs' biggest success stories in recent years, and many believe he has yet to reach his full potential.

With the trade market heating up and contenders aggressively pursuing impact players, speculation surrounding Knies is unlikely to slow down anytime soon. Whether Toronto ultimately keeps him or explores a blockbuster deal, his situation is quickly becoming one of the biggest storylines of the offseason.