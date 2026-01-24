NHL insider thinks Auston Matthews will be leaving Leafs as soon as he can

The Toronto Maple Leafs have qualified for the postseason for the last nine seasons. This season may tell a different story as the Leafs currently sit three points behind the Boston Bruins for the final wild-card spot.

NHL insider Nick Kypreos, during the Real Kyper & Bourne show, questioned whether captain Auston Matthews would stay with the Maple Leafs when his contract ends. Matthews is in the second year of his four-year deal that runs through 2028.

This should worry Maple Leafs fans, as without Auston Matthews in the future, the Maple Leafs will more than likely have to begin a rebuild, something Leafs fans haven't seen in nearly a decade. Making the playoffs over the next few seasons will be a deciding factor for Matthews. Matthews is in the heart of his career, and does not want to waste his prime sitting on a non-playoff-contending roster. Although the Maple Leafs have qualified for each of the last nine seasons, they don't have anything to show for it. The furthest they have made it was during the 2024-25 campaign, as they lost to the eventual Stanley Cup winners, the Florida Panthers, in the second round, lasting seven games.

Will Auston Matthews’ resurgence be enough to push the @MapleLeafs into the playoffs? My latest in the @TorontoStar @StarSports RealKyperandBourne https://t.co/7WVpJEUgsu — Nick Kypreos (@RealKyper) January 22, 2026

If Matthews leaves, where would he be traded to?

Nick Kypreos mentioned that a potential fit, if Matthews decides to leave, is the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings will need a first-line centre when Anze Kopitar retires and has a similar cup window as the Maple Leafs.

If the Leafs decide to move on from Matthews, he will be able to choose his next destination. He has a full no-movement clause until the expiration of his contract. The Leafs will likely want to move Matthews to the West Coast, as they then won't meet in the playoffs or play each other often.

The Leafs' clock is ticking

Auston Matthews' prime is beginning to slip away. The Maple Leafs have a time window to take a shot at the Stanley Cup if they want a chance to win with Matthews. They have achieved little to no playoff success in his time with the Maple Leafs, which could lead to Matthews wanting a new change of scenery. Many fans should be worried about the fact that it is even being considered. The Leafs will need to start taking chances and find ways to support Matthews to get this team over the edge. While I do believe that if the Leafs make the playoffs this season or go on a deep run over the next two seasons, these conversations will be shut down right away.

Matthews is a generational talent who has been loyal to the Maple Leafs since the beginning of his career. He has been the only player to consistently find ways to put the team first, which is why he is the leader. Mitch Marner and William Nylander have and did not do this in their time in Toronto. Nylander sat out until the very last minute at the end of his entry-level contract, while Marner threatened to play out in Switzerland if a deal hadn't been reached. Matthews means a lot to the Maple Leafs organization, and I simply can't see him just moving on to another team any time soon.