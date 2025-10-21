NHL insider's take on Shane Pinto’s future could impact Leafs–Sens battles ahead

The Ottawa Senators aren't playing around when it comes to Shane Pinto, as NHL insider Elliottee Friedman reported the Sens offered Pinto an "eight-year contract extension."

However, on the 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman gave an update, saying, "I had one executive from another team, who bet me this was still gonna be a short-term deal. And the reason he thinks it's gonna be a short-term deal, as I mentioned, is that even though Pinto's contract is up this year, he still has two more seasons until he's an unrestricted free agent. There's a lot that could happen between now, and even two years from now, about where the cap is, and where it's going."

That makes a lot of sense, even if the Senators would ideally want to get an eight-year deal for Pinto. Getting this deal done now could lead to a more cost-effective cap hit, and that would help the Senators continue to retain more young talent and even bring in more with the rising cap.

Plus, it would keep Pinto from hitting the market in 2028. As an unrestricted free agent, Pinto can entertain offers from teams other than the Senators, and that could end with him signing a more lucrative deal elsewhere.

For the Sens, that would be a major loss, while the Maple Leafs would have one less player to worry about in the Battle of Ontario. That would be if the Senators chose not to match what could easily turn into an eight-figure cap hit for Pinto.

A short-term deal may help the Senators more and it could mean pain for the Maple Leafs

A short-term deal would be even more cost-effective early on, and there are far fewer logistics at play when aiming for a two-year agreement. Signing Pinto for two seasons, perhaps at a reduced cost compared to what a long-term deal would bring, means that they would still have the star forward for another two years before he hits the free agent market. That would give the Sens time to build a team capable of making a deep playoff run.

Coupled with the rising cap, this could also help the Senators bring in more outside talent and pay them. Then, when Pinto hits the market as an unrestricted free agent, or even the year before, when he's eligible for another extension, they can funnel money from the higher cap ceiling into a long-term contract. This would give them a greater advantage if they signed Pinto long-term during the 2027-28 season before he would hit the market.

In short, there are some good options here for the Senators, and it could, in some way, spell trouble for the Maple Leafs. Getting Pinto long-term, regardless of whether the Senators sign him outright or if they go with a short-term extension, then wait for the long-term deal, would inject him into a core that would be in Ottawa for a while.

Senators could boast one of the Atlantic Division's scariest core groups

That core already comprises Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stuzle, Dylan Cozens, and Jake Sanderson, with Ridly Grieg and Drake Batherson also potentially factoring in. And it doesn't include probable outside talent.

Of course, this is all speculation. And it's not like the Maple Leafs don't have an older, more experienced core group of players to match. So, if you’re a Leafs fan, it's worth keeping an eye on the Shane Pinto saga. But regardless of what the Sens do, it shouldn't be a reason to panic. Right now, the Leafs remain one of the NHL's premier teams and that won't change anytime soon.