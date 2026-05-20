NHL insider reveals who the Maple Leafs are willing to trade this offseason

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into their most important offseason the team has seen in decades, after a disappointing season missing the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16. John Chayka, newly hired general manager, is expected to make major decisions regarding the team.

According to NHL insider Chris Johnston, the Maple Leafs are looking to shuffle their roster. They are eyeing major blockbuster deals, but list Auston Matthews as the only player who remains untouchable.

Chris Johnson states Auston Matthews remains untouchable

“One of the things I’ve been told by other teams with the Leafs is that the message that’s come out from their front office is that they’re willing to discuss any players on their roster, except Auston Matthews,” Johnson said on the Chris Johnson Show.

"They’re open to hearing what you have to say on any player but Matthews. We’ve spent a lot of time talking about the Matthews’ situation. I don’t think there’s anything new to update there. I find it kind of interesting. The word around the league is they’re willing to listen to a lot of players, who, in the past, they haven’t been. Keep in mind, guys like Morgan Rielly and William Nylander have no-movement clauses. John Chayka is considering basically anything outside of his captain." Johnson added.

Turnaround from reports surronding Auston Matthews future with the Maple Leafs

This is a fast turnaround from the rumours we have been hearing since the Maple Leafs season came to an end. Whether the rumour surrounding Matthews' questionable future with the Maple Leafs is factual or not, this should make fans feel a slight sigh of relief. John Chayka had said that he and the Maple Leafs captain are scheduled to meet regarding the team's future as well as his thoughts on the organization moving forward. No date was released, and the conversation could have happened leading to this report.

Morgan Rielly makes the most sense for a major player to be dealt this offseason, as he has fallen short of expectations over the past two seasons. With the 2025-26 campaign being one of the worst of his career, rumours have been swirling since the trade deadline surrounding the longest tenured Maple Leaf. The 32-year-old is signed through the 2030 season at $7.5 million AAV with a full movement clause.

As for the rest of the Maple Leafs roster, do not be surprised if significant changes are made over the next six weeks, as John Chayka is expected to be actively engaged in trade discussions across the league.