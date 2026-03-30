NHL insider reveals when the Toronto Maple Leafs could fire Brad Treliving

Heading into the offseason, the Toronto Maple Leafs will have a lot of questions regarding the front office and the coaching staff. With Keith Pelley having one-on-one meetings with the front office, decisions regarding Brad Treliving's future could be answered in the near future.

According to TSN's Darren Dreger, Maple Leafs management has not made any final decisions on anyone's future and is unsure what the front office will look like next season. "If you’re Brad Treliving, you likely have a pretty good sense of what’s coming." It seems more likely that there will be a change in management, “though we don’t know that for sure."

Dreger also reports that Keith Pelley wants to see how the remainder of the regular season ends before jumping to any conclusions. "I think ownership and senior management just want to see how the season plays out, have their internal meetings, and then make those decisions."

Right now, Maple Leafs management has made no final decisions regarding the near future. “If you’re Brad Treliving, you likely have a pretty good sense of what’s coming.” It seems more likely that there will be a change in management, “though we don’t know that for sure.”



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Leafs GM Brad Treliving is on the hot seat

Brad Treliving should feel as if he is on the hot seat, as in just his third season as Maple Leafs general manager, he has run this team into the ground, as they are going to miss the postseason for the first time since 2015-16. Treliving has made several terrible decisions that have led the Maple Leafs to this point.

Over the past two trade deadlines, he sent the Maple Leafs top prospect, Fraser Minten and a first-round pick (top-five protected) and a fourth-round pick in exchange for Brandon Carlo, who has been a complete bust, while sending spark plug Nikita Grebenkin and a 2027 1st round-pick in exchange for Scott Laughton, who was dealt just one season later for a third-round pick, which can turn into a second if the Los Angeles Kings make the playoffs.

Failure of the season has one person to blame

This past offseason, the acquisitions he made to supposedly replace Mitch Marner completely failed. Matias Maccelli has been a solid player in the top six as of late; however, Dakota Joshua makes far too much money for how he plays, while Nicolas Roy has already been shipped out to the Colorado Avalanche. Treliving has acknowledged these mistakes, mentioning, "We’ve underperformed. I take responsibility. I’m in charge of the hockey department. I put the people in place." Treliving said during a media availability in November.

Tough decisions will have to be made this offseason before Treliving digs the Maple Leafs into a much deeper hole moving forward. He has proved time and time again, even throughout his time with the Calgary Flames, that he is not the correct person for the job.