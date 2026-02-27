NHL insider reveals Maple Leafs' shocking trade deadline plans

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in the midst of a critical three-game stretch after resuming the NHL schedule from the Winter Olympic break, and their trade deadline plans are beginning to come into focus.

While appearing on a segment of Insider Trading on SportsCentre with host James Duthie, TSN insider Chris Johnston discussed Toronto's strategy for the upcoming NHL trade deadline, outlining how the front office is evaluating needs and weighing potential roster changes.

Market Prices Will Shape the Maple Leafs' Trade Deadline Strategy

Johnston stated that the Maple Leafs recognize internally that a sale could go on, but to this point, there is no set fair market value for players. He said what the market prices turn out to be will drive the Leafs and general manager Brad Treliving's decisions.

The TSN insider revealed that the Leafs' UFAs, such as Bobby McMann and Scott Laughton, would either sign extensions or are "going out the door." Recently, David Pagnotta reported that Toronto and McMann are discussing a contract extension, and that if the two sides can't reach a deal, a trade is likely.

Johnston also talked about the Maple Leafs' players with term. He noted that Toronto has several veteran players on its roster that the Leafs would look at moving under the right circumstances. The list includes forward Max Domi and defensemen Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Brandon Carlo.

"They (the Leafs) would look under the right circumstances, but they have to be the right ask." Chris Johnston on Leafs' veterans

Johnston said the Leafs are not going to sell these veteran players with term for the sake of doing so, but for the "right ask" Toronto might consider moving them.

Back-to-back dubious efforts in Florida to open what was viewed as a must-win three-game stretch have only sharpened the focus of what comes next for the Maple Leafs. The urgency is mounting to make up for the season-long, on-ice inconsistencies with moves to placate an increasingly frustrated fan base.

The drop in the standings and too few games left to make a charge for a playoff spot make for an easy decision. It's time for the Maple Leafs to salvage what they can from a down season and let the retool begin.