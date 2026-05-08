NHL insider reveals John Chayka’s current plan for Craig Berube

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka is set to meet with head coach Craig Berube in the coming days, according to an NHL insider, Pierre LeBrun, on TSN's show OverDrive.

What the Maple Leafs are planning to do with Craig Berube is yet to be determined, as the meeting in the coming days will likely touch upon where the two are at, and if Berube will remain as the Maple Leafs head coach next season.

John Chayka likely to keep Craig Berube next season

One line from Pierre LeBrun should stand out to Maple Leafs fans: "If I had to handicap it, I think John Chayka will be comfortable keeping Craig Berube as their head coach."

Pierre LeBrun on OverDrive on John Chayka and Craig Berube meeting this week pic.twitter.com/xRz6hYVvAb — OverDrive (@OverDrive1050) May 7, 2026

This should concern Maple Leafs fans, as it looks like John Chayka will try to keep Berube behind the Leafs bench. The feeling around the Maple Leafs organization from management is that this past season was a blip and not a true representation of what this team truly is. If that is the case, Berube will remain as head coach, simply due to the fact that in his first season with the team, they won the Atlantic Division for the first time since 1999-2000, and when on there furthest playoff run in the Auston Matthews, going to the second round game seven.

John Chayka has commented on his thoughts regarding Craig Berube since being with the Maple Leafs, and has already mentioned that he is willing to keep him behind the bench, answering a question during their initial press conference, "yes, of course."

Chayka later added, "It's hard to find great coaches. He's a great coach. I was lucky enough to work with Rick Tocchet in Arizona. Obviously, there's a deep friendship there, and I think they share notes and ideas on things, so I'm not starting from zero, and I think Craig's a really, really good coach."

It could be for the better to move on from Berube

Many are not sure that keeping Berube could be in the best interest of the Maple Leafs at this point. Berube has a history of not playing younger talent and relying on their veterans to carry the majority of the load. Easton Cowan viewed this firsthand, as the coaching staff throughout the early and mid parts of the season opted for a more veteran lineup to get them through their hardships. With the Maple Leafs getting the first overall pick, and likely selecting Gavin McKenna, he may hinder from a coach like Berube if not given a fair opportunity to develop and be the player he is supposed to become.

What is for certain is that if Berube and the Maple Leafs struggle out of the gates, he will be on the way out of Toronto. The Maple Leafs can't afford to keep waiting for this team to be what they are supposed to be; action will need to happen. There will be a much clearer picture of what the future holds for Berube following their meeting in the coming days.