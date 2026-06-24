NHL insider hints at 'something big' coming for Maple Leafs in trade talks

The Toronto Maple Leafs didn't get involved in one of the craziest news days in the NHL on Tuesday -- as we saw Jordan Kyrou, Bowen Byram, and many other potential top-of-the-lineup players get moved -- but they could very well be right in the middle of things in a short amount of time.

And it sounds like it's going to be something massive.

Could the Maple Leafs be working on the next blockbuster?

According to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta, the Leafs are right now looking at a big-time acquisition. And as the NHL insider lays out the entire situation right now for general manager John Chayka, there's a lot of irons in the fire but the biggest of them all could be a sizeable splash.

👀 Something BIG could be brewing in Toronto.@thegoldenmuzzy | @TLNdc



David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) on @LMTake_:



"It definitely sounds like — talking to people around the league — the Leafs may have something BIG that's cooking..." pic.twitter.com/3JFHmpXJ05 — Leafs Morning Take (@LMTake_) June 24, 2026

"I'm not expecting McCabe or OEL to go anywhere. It looks like Carlo and Rielly are the two guys [that could be traded]. Maybe Phil Myers in a smaller type move. The goaltending one's intriguing to me. I don't know exactly where that's going to go, but that one's intriguing," Pagnotta said on Leafs Morning Take on Wednesday.

"It definitely sounds like, talking with people around the league, and even now, the Leafs may have something big that's cooking. Whether it happens or not, and I'm not just saying that for the sake of saying it. There are people around the league who genuinely believe the Leafs have something that's going to be a 'holy sh-t' type of scenario. I wonder if it's Hellebuyck, but I don't see the correlation. I'm trying to connect it but I honestly don't know other than what I'm sharing now.

"I think it's going to be a busy few days -- four or five days here for the Leafs and they're building off of what they've done. There's a lot of people looking at this and saying 'Well they're not screwing around with Raddysh, they're firming up their team, they're figuring out their blue line situation, they've got the first pick, and they're actively looking for a top-six guy."

While the Leafs are not going to be trading Matthew Knies to Chicago for the fourth-overall pick, could we still see the 23-year-old winger moved by the end of the week? If it means getting someone like a Connor Hellebuyck or a Zach Werenski, then it could certainly be worth it. And, it would take the Leafs to the next level by upgrading some major positions of need.

It is going to be an interesting couple of days in Toronto.