NHL insider gives Maple Leafs fans news they don't want to hear

The NHL trade deadline has come and gone for the Toronto Maple Leafs and now we have to deal with all the questions following it. Did the Leafs do enough? Did they get enough in return for the players they did trade? How will the team on the ice change? What is the point of the rest of the season?

All of it wrapped into a nice bow, of them moving on from some players but not fully committed to a significant rebuild, and hoping that this season was just a fluke, has led to a whole lot of Leafs fans hoping for the departure of general manager Brad Treliving. Because, he is the person that spent multiple first-round picks, and traded away multiple prospects who could be on this team right now, to get the same result of a meaningless campaign that ended with nothing.

Unfortunately for those fans, it doesn't look like there's going to be a change in the front office anytime soon.

Maple Leafs reportedly keeping Brad Treliving as GM

According to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta, in his most recent article detailing all the fallout from the NHL trade deadline and where several teams go from there, it seems that Treliving is going to keep his job. But, there might be a coaching change.

"Major questions need to be asked in Leafs Land after their season wraps. I have been led to believe Treliving is sticking around as GM, but a change behind the bench will not come as a surprise," Pagnotta wrote.

We can't have it all -- a complete teardown of the organization and we start from scratch -- but letting a more offensively minded coach get his paws on this roster with already multiple superstars on it, feels like a good thing to do to try and see where they go from here.

The only issue being Treliving possibly managing all that and wondering if he can pull off a quick turnaround and make some shrewd moves in the summer to make the Leafs a playoff team once again.

It's a big wait-and-see situation, but right now there's not a whole lot of confidence in Treliving being the one to do it.