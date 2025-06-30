Clarity for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Mitch Marner appears to be imminent. During today's edition of the FAN Hockey Show, NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman stated he expects a Marner sign-and-trade to the Vegas Golden Knights to be completed before NHL Free Agency begins tomorrow.

There has been intense speculation that Vegas has been the coveted free agent's desired destination. In the days leading up to July 1 and the start of free agency, it has been reported that the Maple Leafs and Golden Knights have been discussing a possible sign-and-trade that would benefit both teams.

A plot twist occurred over the weekend, with news that if a sign-and-trade is not completed between the two teams, the Leafs would pursue tampering allegations against the Golden Knights. The Leafs are likely feeling they have evidence that Vegas discussed the parameters of Marner's signing with the player before being allowed to do so, according to NHL rules.

The ugliness of a potential NHL investigation and tampering accusations will likely be avoided if the two teams can come to an agreement. According to Friedman, expect that to happen imminently.

NHL Insider claims Maple Leafs Marner sign-and-trade expected to happen today

With the Golden Knights' trade of restricted free agent Nicolas Hague to the Nashville Predators yesterday, the chances of a Leafs-Golden Knights Marner deal lessened. Hague was thought to be a key piece Toronto would ask for in return for Marner's rights.

Friedman, however, expects center Nicolas Roy to be dealt to the Leafs as part of a Marner return. During his appearance on the FAN Hockey Show, Friedman, speaking of Roy, said, "I still think he's in this deal."

Trading Roy would free up salary cap space ($3 million) for the Golden Knights while giving the Maple Leafs a player that would help fill a need at center. Roy scored 15 goals and added 16 assists in 71 games last season for Vegas.

By agreeing to a sign-and-trade, the Golden Knights would have the opportunity to sign Marner to a maximum eight-year deal before free agency begins.

Roy has been mentioned as a candidate to go to the Leafs since the beginning of the sign-and-trade talks. What is interesting is why this deal is taking so long to complete, especially if Vegas is Marner's preferred destination.

Perhaps, the Maple Leafs are trying to extract more from Vegas. The Golden Knights may worry about possible punishment if they acted improperly, against NHL regulations.

Either way, the Toronto Maple Leafs-Mitch Marner situation will soon be resolved. The conclusion will make for fascinating theater, especially as details emerge in the days ahead.