NHL insider believes major Maple Leafs trade could be coming

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to make significant changes this offseason, and one player whose future with the organization continues to come into question is Morgan Rielly.

Rielly remains under contract through the 2029-30 season with an annual cap hit of $7.5 million, while his game has declined greatly over the past two seasons. Many are not sure whether teams will be willing to take on his entire contract; however, there are reports that he can be moved. Rielly also holds a non-movement clause, which will make this trade significantly tougher for the Maple Leafs.

Chris Johnston believes Morgan Rielly can be traded this offseason

Chris Johnston certainly believes the Maple Leafs will move on from the longest-tenured Maple Leaf, as he landed fifth on the insiders' offseason trade big board.

"With a new management group running the front office and a new coaching staff soon to be hired, this is a time of change in Toronto. That means the writing is on the wall for Rielly, the Leafs’ longest-tenured player, who has previously been unwilling to consider waiving his no-movement clause but has since softened on that stance. He still controls the process because of that mechanism in his contract, but a fresh start is looking increasingly likely." Johnston writes.

Johnston also believes he will gain interest from other teams, as people still think he can be a serviceable defenseman in the NHL. Many Leafs fans understand that it is not entirely true.

"While Rielly’s skating isn’t the separator it once was, he possesses strong puck skills and can help drive a team offensively," Johnston writes. "He’s also a high-character player who should be viewed as a dressing room asset."

A new era in Maple Leafs hockey ahead

Moving on from Morgan Rielly can be crucial for the newly appointed general manager, as it would free up cap space they could use to address areas that need improvement if the Maple Leafs are going to return to contention next season. If Rielly didn't make close to the number he did, you can justify keeping him on the roster; however, that is not the case.

If a Morgan Rielly trade were to transpire this offseason, it would mark the end of an era for one of the franchise’s longest-tenured players. Since being drafted fifth overall in 2012, Rielly has been a big part of this organization through both rebuilding years and playoff disappointments.