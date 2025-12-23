NHL insider believes Leafs might trade Auston Matthews next summer

The Toronto Maple Leafs look like a shell of whatever they once were a few years ago and at the center of it all is captain Auston Matthews and his massive underperformance. So, will the Leafs start to think about potentially moving their superstar center as soon as next summer? One NHL insider certainly thinks so.

On Monday, Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos decided to bring to light live on air that he truly believes that the Maple Leafs will seriously start to think about trading Matthews and brought up just some hurdles that they might have to hop over. But, how it also might just be a necessity at this point.

Should the #LeafsForever begin to consider the possibility of an Auston Matthews trade?@RealKyper shares his thoughts and identifies #GoKingsGo as a potential landing spot with @SamAMcKee. pic.twitter.com/Mj2nFXXQVx — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) December 22, 2025

When asked whether or not he can see the Maple Leafs having the conversation about trading Matthews this summer, Kypreos was emphatic in his response.

"Yes, 100 percent. I do," Kypreos said. "The No-Movement Clause will come into play, so you have to do this together. It's not just your decision to do you, you have to go up to Auston and say 'You know, it's been a rough year and a half now'. Two years when you factor in what happened last year the injury, or the trip to Germany or whatever, it's been a tough two years.

"He might be in a position where he might go up to the Leafs and say 'It's just time for a change'. And, I do believe that this is not something that can happen during this season. This is a summer decision, and I also don't buy that this is Auston the rest of his career -- he's just a 30-goal scorer and he's just completely fell off. And I don't think that other teams look at him and think that 'This is the Auston Matthews that we're going to trade for? I don't want that.'

"I think that there are places out there and I don't know if you want to hold me to this but Auston Matthews to the LA Kings is the play. That's the move. They got Kopitar leaving and they need somebody."

This is certainly inspired by the Vancouver Canucks' decision to trade their own generational superstar this month, but it is also an eeriely similar situation. The Canucks were going nowhere and Quinn Hughes was not re-signing in Vancouver, so they did what was necessary.

Now, we know that Matthews is signed for two more seasons after this one and there are zero inclinations that he will not want to stick around Toronto after that contract is done, but considering just how terrible this season has gone, it might be time for the Leafs to hit a reset button.

It's certainly a franchise-changing decision and would change the entire direction the team is heading, but crazier things have happened in this league and to this team.