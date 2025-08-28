NHL analyst projects Maple Leafs to finish in familiar position

Some NHL analysts are getting ahead of schedule. While typically preseason predictions and projections are something we wait for mid-September for, one of the more accurate analysts have published theirs already -- and it has the Toronto Maple Leafs finishing in a familiar position.

JFresh, known for his pretty-looking graphics and player cards attempting to summarize a player's entire impact with a few numbers, has quickly and quietly released his model's projection for the upcoming season. And, well, the Leafs are once again at the top of the Atlantic Division with a fun little twist.

In a somewhat surprising result, the Tampa Bay Lightning are projected to be the division winners; even after they are seen on a slight decline to make way for the Florida Panthers as the dominant force in the Sunshine State. This would be the Lightning's first division title since the 2018-19 season when they finished one of the best seasons in modern NHL history. A wild record of 62-16-4 -- which is not what JFresh is projecting for this year with just 102 points earned.

Well, that's Tampa. Two points below, the Toronto Maple Leafs lie. If they earned just three more points in this projection, it would have been the first time since the 1934-35 season that the Leafs would win back-to-back division titles.

But regardless, it is no surprise that the Leafs are projected to be one of the best teams in the NHL and make the playoffs with ease. Maybe the most interesting part of this entire picture is the Buffalo Sabres making the playoffs and in-turn, the Montreal Canadiens getting a little too big for their britches and finishing dead last in the Atlantic.

If the 2025-26 season finished this way, it would be an unexciting year in Toronto. Sure, playoffs are great but it wouldn't feature anything special to do with their record or where they ended up finishing. It would, of course, mean a first-round matchup against the reigning Stanley Cup champions that almost everyone is begging for them to threepeat.

All that would matter is what they do after the regular season, as always. And maybe it would be extremely annoying for us to deal with Mitch Marner's new team winning the President's Trophy.