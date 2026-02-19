NHL analyst and star forward blast Maple Leafs and their fans

An underachieving season and the sting of watching former star Mitch Marner deliver yet another clutch moment in the national colours of Team Canada might have been enough to test the patience of Toronto Maple Leafs fans.

The scrutiny, however, only intensified as NHL analyst Craig Button and veteran Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone offered unflattering assessments of the state of affairs in Toronto, criticizing the market's treatment of its star players.

Criticism Grows Over How Maple Leafs Treat Their Stars

Appearing on a recent episode of the Cam and Strick Podcast, Button was most critical of the Maple Leafs' management and their fans.

Host Andy Strickland commented on how Leafs' captain Auston Matthews looks much more comfortable at the Winter Olympics, surrounded by other star players on the United States team. That's when Button unleashed his condemnation of Toronto.

Button used the example of Matthews's former linemate, Marner, setting up new teammate Stone for a Canadian goal with a beautiful backhanded saucer pass earlier in the Olympic tournament as a reason why the Leafs' sniper is missing Marner.

The TSN analyst then summarized the failures of the Maple Leafs' management. In discussing the current era, the former Calgary Flames' GM said, "I think they (Maple Leafs) botched it. I think, by extension, they've failed Auston Matthews."

Button stated Marner became a "scapegoat" in Toronto, the current edition of the Leafs is a "flawed" team that "isn't deep, isn't strong", and that Matthews now gets blamed for their shortcomings. He went on to say, "They're making Auston Matthews the scapegoat."

The former scout was just getting started. He went through a wide swath of Maple Leafs' history and pointed out the mishandling of many former players, such as Lanny McDonald, Darryl Sittler, Nazem Kadri, and Zach Hyman. He then took a shot at the team's fans, saying he wasn't sure they "deserve these superstars."

"You know, Toronto Maple Leafs fans, I'm not sure you deserve those superstars." Craig Button on Leafs' fans

Button wasn't the only one to get a dig in at Toronto. Stone was asked about Marner's overtime winner against Czechia, and gave a subtle jab to Toronto. On the idea that Marner isn't clutch, Stone said, "As a teammate, I haven't experienced that. 4 Nations, he gets a huge overtime goal for us, makes an incredible play for the winner. Then tonight, when we need him the most, he makes the play. So... I think it's a Toronto thing."

Mark Stone on the idea Mitch Marner isn't clutch:

"As a teammate, I haven't experienced that. 4 Nations, he gets a huge overtime goal for us, makes an incredible play for the winner. Then tonight, when we need him the most, he makes the play. So... I think it's a Toronto thing." — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) February 18, 2026

While Button and Stone raise points that resonate, it's also easy to lean into the familiar "tough market Toronto" narrative whenever scrutiny intensifies around the Maple Leafs.

The timing only adds fuel to the debate: Mitch Marner thrives under the Olympic spotlight with Team Canada while the Leafs and their fans endure a subpar season, creating a sharp contrast that invites criticism. Whether that criticism reflects deeper organizational flaws or simply the cyclical pressure of hockey's biggest market remains the larger question hanging over Toronto.