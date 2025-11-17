Next two games will determine Maple Leafs' entire season

The Toronto Maple Leafs are riding a five game losing streak right now, but thier next two games are getting easier.

After 19 games, the Leafs find themselves in second last place in the Atlantic Division with only 18 points. Depending on the type of person you are, you can look at this team's current state half-glass full or half-glass empty.

Let's start with half-glass full. If you're an optimistic Leafs fan, you would argue that Toronto is still in a fine position because they're only six points away from first place despite having multiple injuries. Not only that, but they play Columbus twice and St. Louis once in their next three games, so they could be right back in the division with goaltender Joseph Woll back as their starting goalie.

If you're a pessimistic fan, which I'd argue is 90 percent of the fan-base, you would have zero hope for this team right now. The arguments would start by saying that this team is way too top-heavy, is supposed to be tough, but plays soft, their defense can't get a puck out of the zone and Anthony Stolarz is one of the the worst goalies in hockey.

Leafs need to win these next two games or season is over

After 19 games, I'd lean more with the pessmistic fan but not as strongly as others and here's why. The Leafs have shown over the past decade that they are a fantastic regular season team and can make the playoffs, so until that changes, it's safe to assume that trend will continue.

However, the next two games will determine whether or not that becomes true. Over the next few days, Toronto will host St. Louis and Columbus, who are two of the worst teams in the NHL. The Blues are currently tied for third last in the NHL with 16 points, while the Blue Jackets are a little better with 20 points.

If the Leafs can't find a way to win both of these games, or at the very least secure three of four points, MLSE would be smart to blow it up. Whether that's firing GM Brad Treliving or making a monster trade, something drastic has to happen if the Leafs lose both of these games because it would put them right at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Toronto has had some leaky starts to the season, but this feels like the most troubling since Mike Babcock was fired, so this team needs to find a few wins soon, or it could be the end of an era.