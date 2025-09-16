New Leafs signing gushes about Auston Matthews's skill

Sometimes you just need to see it to believe it. Michael Pezzetta was able to sign with his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs this summer as he made his way over from the archrival Montreal Canadiens and he is immediately acclimatizing to being on this team. And that also involves praising the captain for being one of the best hockey players on the planet.

During the Leafs' annual golf tournament before training camp kicks off, Pezzetta was able to speak to the media. And in the middle of it, he really gushed about Auston Matthews.

“When you see him just do things with the puck, you realize how good he actually is. Just crisp on every rep, and you really see his skill shine through," Pezzetta said via TSN.

While we all know just how talented Matthews is. We've been watching it since he first stepped onto NHL ice nine years ago, but sometimes it takes a real keen look and Pezzetta never really had that.

In the last three seasons, the former Canadien was on the ice with Matthews for just seven minutes and 33 seconds. That is probably not enough time to really dive deep into appreciation for the player in front of him. Plus, being scored on twice during that stretch of play probably isn't the best feeling, either.

But Pezzetta even went further, to add just how excited he is to come home and is looking forward to wearing the Maple Leaf for the first time at some point this preseason.

“So excited to put that jersey on for the first time. Can’t even explain it,” he said.

That's what you want to hear. Nothing about contract negotiations or trying to squeeze the most from a player who signed under value or think about how the power play is going to look -- having a new player who is beyond excited to wear his new team's jersey is just so pure and what we live for.

Pezzetta will be in tough to fight for a roster spot in training camp. With the likes of David Kampf, Nick Robertson, and Calle Jarnkrok potentially on the outside looking in among forwards, Pezzetta is in that group or even below them in terms of impact. But, he does love a fight and that counts for something.