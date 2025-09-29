Multiple Western Conference teams reportedly interested in Leafs winger

The Nick Robertson Era in Toronto might be coming to an end. According to a report, there are some teams in the Western Conference circling around the young Toronto Maple Leafs winger, hoping to trade for him before the season starts.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been reportedly open to moving on from Robertson as he is still trying to find his footing somewhere in the lineup. And it appears things might be closing in on a deal, as Elite Prospects' Cam Robinson reported on Monday morning that his name is something to keep an eye on when it comes to a trade possibly happening soon.

Nick Robertson remains a name to watch on the trade front.



Hearing multiple Western Conference teams have shown interest in the Leafs winger, including San Jose — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) September 29, 2025

Robinson also adds that "multiple Western Conference teams" are interested in acquiring the 24-year-old and then specifically mentions that one of those teams is the San Jose Sharks.

Lately, the Sharks have been one of the main teams that the Leafs like to deal with and make trades with. Most recently, Toronto sent out Ryan Reaves to San Jose in return for young defenseman Henry Thrun, who could make the team as a seventh blueliner. And a little further back, in a somewhat similar type of deal to what we could expect a Robertson trade to look like, the Leafs send former first-round pick Timothy Liljegren to the Sharks, as well.

If a deal does go down involving Robertson, it would be surprising if the Leafs would be taking back a roster player. With at least 13 forward spots all spoken for, and the blue line in place, it would make almost zero sense to just add another body to create an even worse logjam than they had with Robertson still in the mix. We would have to guess it would be either a low-level prospect or a late-round pick for the 24-year-old winger -- if we were to guess.

Robertson has had an interesting time as a professional hockey player so far. After injuries derailed multiple seasons, leading him to play just 82 games between the Marlies and the Leafs from 2020 to 2023, Robertson finally got back on track. In the 2023-24 season, he played 56 games for the Leafs and managed to score 14 goals and 27 points, a remarkable turnaround that made it appear that he could be a long-time contributor for this team. Unfortunately, just last season with a career-high 69 gmaes played, Robertson only hit 15 goals and a lowly 22 points, taking a slight step back.

Now, the Maple Leafs might just want to not promise any spot in the lineup for him and with the new additions up front like Dakota Joshua, Nicolas Roy, and Mattias Maccelli, the opportunity is limited.

This will be a pure change-of-scenery trade and we wouldn't be shocked if he was able to score 20 goals on his new team out west.