Morgan Rielly opens up about his Maple Leafs tenure like never before

Morgan Rielly has finally opened up about his difficult 2025-26 season and the mentally challenging offseason that came with it. This past summer, there was a ton of speculation that he was going to be dealt and start fresh this season with a new club. However, that didn't happen, and he returns to the Toronto Maple Leafs for his 14th NHL season with the club.

However, now, he has opened up for the first time, and it showed just how much he truly loves this city and this team.

Rielly says Toronto is his "home"

"This is my home." Is what Rielly had to say when he spoke to the media for the first time at training camp. He was very open about just how happy he is to be back with this team and how honoured he is to be able to wear the blue and white for his 14th season.

"I feel fortunate to have been a Maple Leaf. I want to continue that for as long as I can... My performance and my game have to hold up that end of the bargain."



Morgan Rielly on his desire to continue his career in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/SRyc01QmpD — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 21, 2026

During his media availability, he mentioned a few things that stood out. He mentioned that him starting the 2026-27 season with a new team "crossed my mind." However, it didn't happen, and now that he is back and recovered from the sickness he was dealing with, he has gotten reps on the top pairing alongside newly acquired Darren Raddysh.

Which he is very grateful for.

"“After a year like last year, there were lots of guys that maybe felt a little bit of uncertainty with the future. But that’s part of the business, and that’s part of what happens, especially after a disappointing season. So, I’m extremely happy and grateful to be here now. This is my home. This is the team that I love and I would do anything for. So, I feel very grateful to be here and just really excited to get going.”" Morgan Rielly

As much as Rielly struggled last season, it'll be interesting to see how he does on a pairing with Raddysh. Obviously, they are both offensive, which should benefit Rielly, especially with the offensive zone starts.

And it appears that his new head coach also agrees. When Hiller spoke to the media, he talked about Rielly and mentioned that he has always been a fan of him, dating back to when he was the assistant coach with the Maple Leafs. However, the one thing that stood out from Hiller's time with the media is that he said Rielly looks to have reignited the passion for the game.

"“It’s your passion for the game. You know, you play a lot of games in one place, and it can become a bit of a routine, a bit of Groundhog Day. So, you just have to reignite the passion. It sounds to me like he’s done that."" Jim Hiller

Rielly made sure to mention that both he and his new head coach are anxious to get going but are even more anxious to get off to a good start. Which is a great sign if you are a Maple Leafs fan. It is clear that the coach has already been able to help build up Rielly's confidence. So, now, if he can just let that translate over to his play on the ice, he may be able to have a bounce-back season. Which would be huge for Toronto as they look to get back into the playoffs after missing it last season for the first time in nearly a decade.