MLSE CEO Keith Pelley writes shocking letter to Leafs fans

Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment president and chief executive office Keith Pelley has written letter to Maple Leaf season-ticket holders this week, addressing where the team is.

"The 2025-26 season for the Maple Leafs, so far, has been a series of ups and downs, and unfortunately, with a number of key injuries that have affected the team, we are not currently in the position we had anticipated, but that is professional sports," Pelley wrote in the letter to season-ticket holders, via TSN.

"This team has made the playoffs nine seasons in a row, the longest streak in the NHL and something to be proud of, but as I have said since joining the organization, our goal is to not just make the playoffs, and we will do whatever is needed for this team to make the next step."

MLSE CEO Keith Pelley understands Leafs fans' frustration

The Leafs have had a disappointing season to say the least. Toronto has dealt with a number of injuries to players of significance. With the Leafs moving on from Mitch Marner in the offseason, we have seen them struggle with firepower and depth scoring throughout the lineup. The Leafs have reached the postseason each of the previous nine seasons, however the furthest they have made it was the second round.

"We understand this team’s strengths, as well as the areas we need to address, and we know that with the support of our fans, we will achieve this ultimate goal together. While we always strive to be as open as possible, I know that you understand, in the world of professional sports, protecting competitive advantages is paramount and limits our ability to reveal team strategy until the appropriate time," Keith Pelley added.

How the Maple Leafs need to attack the future

The Maple Leafs' management staff understands where they need to go moving forward, which can help decide the future of the roster. The lineup constructed even when healthy has proven time and time again that they are nowhere near a Stanley Cup contender. Based on what Pelley has said, it seems that he believes in this team, and a few minor tweaks could be the difference maker in getting them back into the postseason.

The next stretch of Maple Leafs hockey will be very interesting, as the March 6 trade deadline rolls closer, the Leafs will have several decisions to make with pending free agents and certain depth players within the organization.