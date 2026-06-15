When Mitch Marner used his no-movement clause to reject a trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Carolina Hurricanes last year, it seemed that his sights were firmly set on joining the Vegas Golden Knights. He eventually got what he wanted, with a sign-and-trade that sent him to Vegas last summer.

However, sometimes irony and the hockey gods work in funny ways. As we flash forward to the 2026 Stanley Cup Finals, Marner had to watch the Hurricanes, the team he turned down, celebrate winning the Stanley Cup.

Marner faces hilarious irony in Stanley Cup Finals

The Hurricanes shut out Vegas in Game 6 to capture their second Stanley Cup in franchise history, coming exactly 20 years after their first title back in 2006.

For Maple Leafs fans, this is the ultimate poetic justice. Toronto sports radio and social media have been flooded for two months with updates on Marner absolutely dominating the postseason for Vegas. He broke records, put up a historic hat-trick performance in Game 3, and led the entire playoff scoring race.

It felt like a nightmare scenario for a fanbase that spent years watching his production dry up in April, only to see him in the running for the Conn Smythe. It also forced them to endure endless national media debates about why Toronto let him get away and how it was a huge mistake. For many Maple Leafs fans, it's been a bitter pill to swallow in a city that felt betrayed by his exit.

By rejecting Carolina, Marner forced the Hurricanes to pivot to a backup plan that landed them Logan Stankoven in a Mikko Rantanen trade with the Dallas Stars. They also added K'Andre Miller with the extra cap space, which were the exact pieces that shut Marner and Vegas down in the neutral zone. Those acquisitions gave Carolina the exact heavy, relentless identity needed to wear Vegas out over a gruelling six-game series.

Marner got his stats, his massive contract, and his preferred destination, but Carolina got the ring, giving Maple Leafs fans the perfect ironic ending to a season they thought would haunt them forever.