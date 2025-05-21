Mitch Marner’s Game 7 no-show likely cost him millions of dollars

One, if not, the biggest storyline heading for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season was Mitch Marner’s contract status. The impending doom of having Marner leave via free agency this summer was right up along the list of the most dreaded doomsday scenarios along with a megaquake and an asteroid impact.

But as the fallout continues following the Leafs’ Game 7 debacle against the Panthers last Sunday night, I would like to add my two cents on why Marner’s no-show has cost him millions of dollars and likely spared the Maple Leafs of a ridiculously overpriced contract.

At the outset of this season, the speculation was that Marner wasn’t going to negotiated anything beyond training camp. Once the season started, negotiations would shut off and resume potentially at some point following the end of the playoffs.

Marner even had to do a sit-down interview with Elliotte Friedman to address the hoopla, weakly attempting to reassure Leafs fans.

The regular season came and went with the 4 Nations Face-Off sprinkled in between. Marner’s value continued to increase as he was money in the 4 Nations and topped 100 points for the first time in his career.

Then, splat in the playoffs.

Had Marner come up huge against the Panthers like he did in the 4 Nations Final, he would have laughed all the way to the bank. But with this outcome, with the way he let the team down and how pathetically the Leafs blew the series, Marner will now have an extremely hard shaking off the perception that he’s no longer a playoff performer.

Mitch Marner should have re-signed following the 4 Nations Face-Off

It wouldn't be surprising to find the Toronto Maple Leafs and Mitch Marner suddenly agree on a contract extension. | Joel Auerbach/GettyImages

Chris Johnston during Monday’s episode of the Chris Johnston show made an interesting comment regarding the unlikely scenario in which Marner signs with the Leafs before July 1. In particular, he underscored how it wouldn’t make sense for Marner to wait this long to ultimately sign before July 1.

That’s a fair point.

But the fact of the matter is that Marner should have signed following the 4 Nations, especially after setting up Connor McDavid’s tournament-winning goal. That was the moment that proved that Marner was a big-game guy. He showed up at the right time during a high-stakes tourney.

But no, no contract.

Marner was biding his time till free agency. He hit 100 points. Another feather in his cap. But his lack of playoff clout now sends everything else he’s down this season down the drain.

Johnston stated that Marner will get paid. And, I think he’s right. But that payment won’t come from a contender.

Can you see the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, Winnipeg Jets, or even the Ottawa Senators ponying up $14 million for a guy that hasn’t shown up once in the playoffs?

I hate to be so harsh but that’s the reality of professional sports. You’re paid to win in big games.

Wayne Gretzky did it. Sidney Crosby did it. Jonathan Toews did it. Patrick Roy did it. And, the list goes on.

Marner could get his $14 million. But it will come from a rebuilding team looking to turn things around. I have pointed to the Pittsburgh Penguins as a team who would be willing to make that move. Marner could fly under the radar in Pittsburgh, while old friend Kyle Dubas breaks out the Fenway Group’s chequebook.

Beyond that, don’t be surprised if the calendar turns to August and Marner remains unsigned. The best thing the Leafs can do now is sit on their hands and kick the tires on free-agents-to-be.

They can always circle back to Marner is he remains unsigned well into the summer. While I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Leafs and Marner magically work something out over the next few weeks, Marner will get his wish and hit free agency.

Unfortunately, it won’t be under the circumstances he would have hoped for.