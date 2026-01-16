Mitch Marner reacts to getting booed by Leafs fans in Vegas

While it wasn't the dramatic return of Mitch Marner to Toronto that is eventually going to happen, the Maple Leafs faced their former star winger while visiting his Vegas Golden Knights. But, the team weren't the only ones that traveled.

Throughout the game, there were boos raining down from the crowd in Las Vegas and at times we needed to be reminded that this game was actually a home game for Marner and the Golden Knights.

It's a beautiful sight. It's always nice to see Leafs fans from all over the world gather into an opposing team's arena and cause a little havoc, but to specifically have such a presence at the first game against the player that completely gave up on the team to go and have an easy career somewhere else, is something else.

Mitch Marner reacts to Leafs fans booing him on home ice

After the game -- which ended in a disheartening 6-5 overtime loss for the Leafs -- Marner reacted to hearing the parts of the crowd wearing blue and white, giving it to him from their seats.

"They have a passionate fan base and they always travel well. They have a lot of love for their team," Marner said.

What a little cop out answer. There is zero fire or ferocity in this response and one of the more unique rivalries in the sport, just instantly being killed and we're reminded that he's just a millionaire that took the easy path to earning more millions.

Marner already made up his mind well before he reached free agency that he was going to leave Toronto, and instead of giving an answer that gives us actually something to think about or add to the story, it's this complete letdown that cools off everything about this potentially heated collision.

We really hope you enjoy your life without any pressures to perform or expectations to do anything significant at all in a place where they don't even come close to caring about the sport you dedicated your life to.